Sheffield Theatres Welcomes GAME OF THRONES Alum and More in Upcoming Shows

Casting Announced For THE LAST KING OF SCOTLAND and MY MOTHER SAID I NEVER SHOULD

Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres, Robert Hastie, today announces the full cast for the world première of Giles Foden's The Last King of Scotland, adapted for the stage by Steve Waters; and for their major revival of Charlotte Keatley's My Mother Said I Never Should in a co-production with fingersmiths.

For The Last King of Scotland, Gbolahan Obisesan directs Tobi Bamtefa (Idi Amin Dada), Akuc Bol (Kay Amin), George Eggay (Archbishop), Peter Hamilton Dyer (Perkins), Baker Mukasa (Jonah Wasswa), John Omole (Peter Mbalu-Mukasa), Joyce Omotola (Malyam, Journalist One, Barmaid), Mark Oosterveen (Stone), Daniel Portman (Nicholas Garrigan), Hussina Raja (Priti) and Eva Jane Willis (Marina Perkins). The production opens on 1 October, with previews from 27 September, and runs until 19 October.

For My Mother Said I Never Should, Jeni Draper directs Ali Briggs (Doris), Lisa Kelly (Rosie), Jude Mahon (Margaret) and EJ Raymond (Jackie). All performances are in spoken English and British Sign Language (BSL) and are accessible for hearing and Deaf audiences. The production opens on 12 November, with previews from 8 November, and runs until 23 November.

THE LAST KING OF SCOTLAND

Cast: Tobi Bamtefa (Idi Amin Dada), Akuc Bol (Kay Amin), George Eggay (Archbishop), Peter Hamilton Dyer (Perkins), Baker Mukasa (Jonah Wasswa), John Omole (Peter Mbalu-Mukasa), Joyce Omotola (Malyam, Journalist One, Barmaid), Mark Oosterveen (Stone), Daniel Portman (Nicholas Garrigan), Hussina Raja (Priti) and Eva Jane Willis (Marina Perkins)

Director Gbolahan Obisesan; Designer Rebecca Brower; Lighting Designer Sally Ferguson

Sound Designer Donato Wharton; Video Designer Zsolt Balogh; Movement Director Kane Husbands

Casting Director Nadine Rennie

27 September - 19 October

Press night: 1 October, 7pm

'He is the sickness and you maintain that sickness'

Idi Amin is the self-declared President of Uganda. When Scottish medic Nicholas Garrigan becomes his personal physician, he is catapulted into Amin's inner circle. A useful asset for the British Secret Service, is Garrigan the man on the inside, or does he have blood on his hands too? The first stage adaptation of the award-winning novel that inspired the Oscar-winning movie, The Last King of Scotland is an electrifying thriller about corruption and complicity.

MY MOTHER SAID I NEVER SHOULD

Cast: Ali Briggs (Doris), Lisa Kelly (Rosie), Jude Mahon (Margaret) and EJ Raymond (Jackie)

Director Jeni Draper; Designer Sophia Lovell Smith; Lighting Designer Gary Longfield

Sound Designer Nick Greenhill; Movement Director Luanna Priestman

'You are always your Mother's child, my Mother used to say'

A moving and funny exploration of the lives of four generations of women in one family. Shifting back and forth in time, we see their loves, expectations and choices play out against the huge social changes of the past century.

A contemporary classic, Sheffield Theatres is delighted to work with fingersmiths (Up 'n' Under) to present this multi-award-winning play in British Sign Language and spoken English. Featuring a cast of d/Deaf and hearing actors, this production's visual, physical storytelling style captures the power of a timeless story which shows it's never too late to change.

All performances are in spoken English and British Sign Language (BSL) and are accessible for hearing and Deaf audiences.

