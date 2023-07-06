Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed For The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company's KING LEAR

In autumn 2024 the production will transfer to The Shed’s Griffin Theater in New York.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July Photo 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 3 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre Photo 4 Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre

Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed For The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company's KING LEAR

Full cast and creative team has been announced for the production which will open in previews at Wyndham’s Theatre on 21 October, with a press night on 31 October. The final performance in London will be on 9 December. In autumn 2024 the production will transfer to The Shed’s Griffin Theater in New York.

As previously announced, Kenneth Branagh will play the title role of King Lear. He will be joined by Mara Allen as Curan (Macbeth The Globe, The Night Watch The Original Theatre Company), Deborah Alli as Goneril (Best of Enemies West End, School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play Lyric Hammersmith), Raymond Anum as Burgundy (The Merchant of Venice, The Taming of the Shrew The Globe), Melanie-Joyce Bermudez as Regan (RADA graduate 2023, professional debut), Doug Colling as Edgar (Dear Evan Hansen West End, This England Sky), Dylan Corbett-Bader as France (The Tattooist of Auschwitz Sky, We Were The Lucky Ones Hulu), Eleanor de Rohan as Kent (Hamlet KBTC RADA, Anatomy of A Scandal Netflix), Chloe Fenwick-Brown as Oswald (professional debut), Joseph Kloska as Gloucester (The Winter’s Tale and Imperium RSC, Richard III Rose Theatre and Liverpool Playhouse), Corey Mylchreest as Edmund (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and The Sandman Netflix), Hughie O’Donnell as Cornwall (Into The Woods The Cockpit,), Caleb Obediah as Cornwall (Bridgerton Netflix, The Living Newspaper The Royal Court), Jessica Revell as Cordelia / The Fool (RADA graduate 2023, Tracy Beaker Returns, The Dumping Ground BBC).

Joining Kenneth Branagh as director, the creative team is made up of Jon Bausor (Set and Costume Designer), Lucy Skilbeck (Associate Director), Nina Dunn (Projection Designer), Paul Keogan (Lighting Designer), Ben and Max Ringham (Sound Designer and Composer), Aletta Collins (Choreographer), Lucy Bevan CDG and Emily Brockmann (Casting Directors), Bret Yount (Fight Director), Issy Snape and Michael Rouse (Assistant Directors) and Jim Leaver (Production Manager).

The production of William Shakespeare’s King Lear is presented in association with RADA.

Niamh Dowling, Principal of RADA said: “King Lear is an exceptional opportunity for RADA graduates, many of whom graduated very recently, to take part in a production of one of Shakespeare’s most impactful plays. We are really thrilled for this cast, which includes a number of graduates making their West End debuts.”

The production will run for 50 performances only and will have a running time of approximately 2 hours with no interval.

For further information, please visit www.kinglearbranagh.com. Tickets are priced from £20. 



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Now On Sale: LYONESSE, Starring Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas Photo
Now On Sale: LYONESSE, Starring Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas

Tickets from £39.00-Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James star in Penelope Skinner’s searingly funny and passionate new play, directed by Ian Rickson. 

2
TfL Bans West End Play Poster Over Unhealthy Wedding Cake Photo
TfL Bans West End Play Poster Over 'Unhealthy' Wedding Cake

An advertisement for a West End play has been banned from the London Underground because it featured an “unhealthy” cake.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Nick Pupo Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Nick Pupo Q&A

BWW caught up with Nick Pupo to chat about bringing Addicted to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: THE HAIRY GODMOTHERS Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: THE HAIRY GODMOTHERS Q&A

BWW caught up with The Hairy Godmothers to chat about bringing Dizney in Drag: Once Upon A Parody and WET to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW Video
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You