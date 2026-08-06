Full Cast Set for THE STANDARD OF LIVING at the Theatre Royal Haymarket

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The full cast has been set for the world premiere of The Standard of Living, a new play written by three-time Olivier Award winner James Graham (Dear England), and directed by four-time Tony Award and three-time Olivier-award winner Nicholas Hytner (Giant).

Olivier Award winner Rory Kinnear (Skyfall) stars as John Maynard Keynes, the radical economist and member of the influential Bloomsbury Group who became the singular driving force behind arts funding in Britain and built a new and fairer financial model, that ultimately helped reshape the Western World in the aftermath of the First World War. Royal Ballet Principal Natalia Osipova makes her West End debut as the celebrated ballet dancer Lydia Lopokova, a soloist with Diaghilev's Ballets Russes who was considered the embodiment of the new era of modernist ballet.

Joining Kinnear and Osipova is Thomas Flynn (Bridgerton) as Keynes' friend and lover Duncan Grant; Laurie Kynaston (Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre) as Keynes' great economic rival Friedrich Hayek; Pip Carter (1917) as writer and critic Lytton Strachey; Agatha Enecio who makes her professional stage debut as Bloomsbury group artist Dora Carrington; Naomi Frederick (As You Like It, Shakespeare's Globe) as one of the 20th centuries leading writers, Virginia Woolf; Claire Price (The Second Best Marigold Hotel) as designer and Woolf's sister, Vanessa Bell; and finally George Taylor (Rye Lane) as economist and father of the Welfare State, William Beveridge.

Completing the cast in the wider ensemble is Christopher Akrill, Luke Cinque-White Dannie Norman, Xolisweh Ana Richards and Ben Warwick .

This bold piece of original new writing will receive its World Premiere in London's West End featuring set design by Bob Crowley and Costume Design by Jenny Beavan. The Movement Director is James Cousins, the Composer is Frank Moon and the Ballet Consultant is Edward Watson. The Lighting Designer is Bruno Poet, the Sound Designer is Carolyn Downing, the Projection Designer is Luke Halls, the Casting Director is Robert Sterne CDG, Props Supervisor is Lily Mollgaard, Costume Supervisor is Poppy Halls, the Vocal Coach is Jeanette Nelson and the Assistant Director is Anastasia Bunce.

The Standard of Living will run for a strict 12 week engagement at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. Previews will begin on 21 September with opening night on Tuesday 29 September.

The producers have announced £25 Under 30s “Keynes Tickets” to ensure that extraordinary new writing is accessible to the widest possible audience. Audiences can sign up now for notification of their release.

Can you put a price on happiness, beauty and love?

Husband to ballerina Lydia Lopokova. Lover to Duncan Grant. Friend to Virginia Woolf. Keynes moves between the corridors of power in Whitehall and the intoxicating freedom of a radical circle of artists, writers and lovers - all determined to live differently.

But as markets crash, old systems crumble and Britain teeters on the edge of chaos, one question begins to consume him: What is a good life?

Can art, love and human connection reshape the future before it's too late? Or is the world too addicted to wealth and power to change?

Alive with music, dance, desire and debate, The Standard of Living is a thrilling, funny and deeply moving portrait of a man who dared to imagine something better.

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