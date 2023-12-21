Full Cast Set For the National Theatre's DEAR OCTOPUS Starring Lindsay Duncan

The National Theatre has announced the full cast for Dear Octopus. Dear Octopus will run at the Lyttleton Theatre from 7 February–27 March 2024.

In addition to the previously announced Lindsay Duncan and Malcolm Sinclair, the cast includes Amaia Naima Aguinaga, Alice Bounsall, Bessie Carter, Pandora Colin, Miriam Cooper, Bethan Cullinane, KATE FAHY, Tom Glenister, Jo Herbert, Billy Howle, Ethan Hughes, Deven Modha, Syakira Moeladi, Amy Morgan, Celia Nelson, Dharmesh Patel, Natalie Thomas and John Vernon.

About Dear Octopus

When a golden wedding anniversary reunites the Randolph family on the eve of WWII, Dora and Charles must reckon with the adults their children have become. Their children, meanwhile, are haunted by the memory of the family they once were.

As the weekend’s celebrations unfold, the family walks a tightrope between intimacy and estrangement, camaraderie and rivalry, love and hate.

Heartbreaking and joyful, this captivating revival of Dodie Smith’s (I Capture the Castle) play is a moving dissection of family and what it means to grow up and return home.

Lindsay Duncan (Hansard) plays Dora in this beautiful, contemporary production, directed by Emily Burns (Jack Absolute Flies Again).

