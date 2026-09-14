Full Cast Set For THE JUNGLE BOOK at the National Theatre

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The National Theatre has announced full casting for Anupama Chandrasekhar's (The Father and the Assassin) new play, an adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's beloved family tale The Jungle Book. This world premiere is directed by Indhu Rubasingham, with Olivier winning actor Hiran Abeysekera as Mowgli and innovative puppetry by Lume: Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell. This thrilling new adaptation will bring the jungle roaring to life on the Olivier stage from Friday 13 November 2026 to Saturday 6 February 2027, with a press performance on Monday 30 November at 7pm.

The full cast alongside Hiran Abeysekera is: Parkey Abeyratne (Raksha Head), Azan Ahmed and Sebastian Charles (rotating the roles of Baloo & Baloo Head), Sarah Amankwah and Laura Cubbit (rotating the roles of Bagheera & Bagheera Hind), Kazeem Tosin Amore (Shere Khan Head), Antony Antunes (Onstage Swing), Ankur Bahl (Kaa & Bijoy), Eryck Brahmania (Devan Head), Darcy Braimoh (Shere Khan Hind), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (A & Chottu), Fred Davis and ALI GOLDSMITH (rotating the roles of Moti Head & Wild Pig), Ayesha Dharker (Raksha & Messua), Valentine Hanson (Mahout), Romina Hytten (Onstage Swing & Puppetry Captain), Sasha Jagsi (Neela), Tony Jayawardena (Moti), Rebecca Killick and Sarah Mardel (rotating the roles of Bagheera Heart & Wild Fowl), Avye Leventis (B & Tabaqui), Michael Jean-Marain (Onstage Swing), Kel Matsena (Shere Khan), Sifiso Mazibuko (Akela), Jordan Metcalfe (Cat), Shaun Yusuf McKee (Devan), Sharita Oomeer (Stork), Mahesh Parmar (C & Sonu) and Gavin L Vincent (Akela Head).

Speaking about the world premiere of The Jungle Book, Director Indhu Rubasingham, said, 'The Jungle Book is the first film I have a memory of going to see in the cinema, I remember being petrified when Shere Khan appeared on screen and hiding under the cinema seat. Anupama's new version for the stage will enchant a new generation, whilst surprising those who feel that they know it well. This truly feels like a global endeavour - we're drawing on the rich storytelling culture inherent in India, a large cast of 30 extraordinary performers, a cinematic orchestral score by one of Spain's leading composers and the best of this country's puppetry teams bringing these beloved characters to life.'

Director Indhu Rubasingham is joined in the artistic team by set and Costume Designer Rajha Shakiry, puppetry by Lume: Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, movement director Finn Caldwell, composer Fernando Velázquez, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick, video designer Ash J Woodward, sound designer Benjamin Grant, casting directors Bryony Jarvis-Taylor CDG and Martin Poile CDG, dialect coach Shereen Ibrahim, voice coach Cathleen McCarron, associate director John Young, associate set designer Ruth Hall, associate Costume Designer Jasmine Araujo, associate puppetry and movement director Scarlet Wilderink, associate puppet designer Caroline Bowman, associate sound designer Jonas Roebuck.

In the mangroves of the Sundarbans, wolves howl, birds soar and tigers' roar. At the heart of this wild and vibrant kingdom, an unlikely child is growing up… Mowgli.

Danger stalks the shadows, and threats lie hidden beneath every rock. To protect his family, his friends and the only home he has ever known, this young hero must first discover who he really is and where he truly belongs.

Anupama Chandrasekhar is part of a new studio programme supported by CHANEL Culture Fund that champions creativity and global storytelling. The International Artist Residencies based at The National Theatre Studio offer long-term placements, providing the time, space and resources needed to develop ambitious, innovative work that shapes and engages with culture worldwide.

This production is supported by the Bagri Foundation. Dr Alka Bagri, Trustee of the Foundation said today:

'From the moment we began supporting Indhu Rubasingham's exciting new chapter of leadership at The National Theatre, we have been looking forward to this bold new adaptation of The Jungle Book by Anupama Chandrasekhar. It speaks directly to the Bagri Foundation's commitment to championing stories from Asia that are reimagined through fresh, non-Western perspectives. With Chandrasekhar's distinctive voice, extraordinary puppetry by Lume and a stellar cast, this promises to be a production that not only brings a much-loved story vividly to life but allows us to see it anew. We believe its imagination and humanity will resonate far beyond the walls of The National Theatre.'

This production is also supported by Kusuma Trust. Soma Pujari, Co-Founder and Executive Trustee of the Trust said:

'We are delighted to support this vibrant reimagining of The Jungle Book, which beautifully celebrates the richness and complexity of Indian storytelling on a global stage.'

The Jungle Book will play in the Olivier theatre Friday 13 November 2026 to Saturday 6 February 2027, with a press performance on Monday 30 November 2026, 7pm.

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