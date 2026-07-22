Full Cast Set For THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE World Premiere UK Tour

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The stage adaptation of Shirley Jackson's The Haunting of Hill House, adapted by Olivier and BAFTA Award-winning writer Stef Smith, has announced its full cast ahead of its world premiere. Martin Constantine directs Jasper Britton (Dr. Montague), Jemma Churchill (Mrs Montague), Sian Howard (Mrs Dudley), Sophie Lenglinger (Theo), Robin Morrissey (Luke), and Clancy Ryan (Eleanor).

Stef Smith today said, “Shirley Jackson created one of the greatest haunted house stories ever written, and it's an absolute honour to adapt it for the stage. I'm so excited by this cast, whose talent, sensitivity and imagination will breathe new life into these characters. I can't wait for audiences to experience The Haunting of Hill House in a completely new way.”

The production will open at Salisbury Playhouse on 11 September, continuing at Richmond Theatre from 6 - 10 October before embarking on a UK tour to Theatre Clwyd, Theatre Royal Brighton, Palace Theatre Manchester, Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse, Royal Lyceum Theatre, concluding at Cambridge Arts Theatre on 21 November.

Shirley Jackson's iconic novel is widely regarded as one of the greatest works of supernatural fiction. It was later adapted into the critically acclaimed Netflix series of the same name, introducing a new generation to Jackson's haunting masterpiece.

When a group of daring investigators take on the mystery of Hill House, curiosity quickly descends into fear. Experiments plunge into darkness. Strange disturbances ripple through twisting corridors. As the house tightens its grip, it will leave you on the edge of your seat… and questioning what is real long after the curtain falls.

From best-selling novel to major hit Netflix series, The Haunting of Hill House now takes to the stage in this gripping new production that blurs the line between heart-thumping suspense and the supernatural.

Meet the Cast

Jasper Britton plays Dr. Montague. His theatre credits include The Purists (Kiln Theatre), Habeas Corpus, Pack of Lies, Little Shop of Horrors (Menier Chocolate Factory), The Sunset Limited (Underbelly Boulevard Soho), Murder at the Cathedral (Southwark Cathedral), Witness for the Prosecution (London County Hall), Jerusalem (The Watermill Theatre), Scrooge, What the Butler Saw (Curve, Leicester), The Blinding Light, Mother Adam (Jermyn Street Theatre), The Libertine (Theatre Royal Bath and Theatre Royal Haymarket), Richard II, Marat/Sade, The Tamer Tam'd, The Jew of Malta, Unfinished Business, A Jovial Crew, Antony and Cleopatra, Tamburlaine, The Beggar's Opera and Henry IV Parts 1 & 2 (RSC), Amygdala , Fabrication (Coronet Theatre), Race, Private Lives (Hampstead Theatre), The Picture of Dorian Gray (Abbey Theatre, Dublin), The Beggar's Opera, Richard III (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Sheffield Theatres), Last Cigarette (Chichester Festival Theatre and Trafalgar Theatre), Fram, Oedipus, Honk! The Ugly Duckling, Summerfolk, Troilus and Cressida, The Wind in the Willows (National Theatre), Plague Over England (Finborough Theatre), Rhinoceros (Royal Court Theatre), The Taming Of The Shrew (RSC and Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch), Bedroom Farce (Aldwych Theatre), Paradise Lost (UK tour), The Father (Chichester Festival Theatre), Becket, Japes (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Macbeth, The Tempest, Two Noble Kinsmen (Shakespeare's Globe), Three Sisters (Birmingham Rep), The End of the Affair (Salisbury Playhouse), Saint Joan (Novello Theatre and UK Tour), The Visit (Riverside Studios and international tour), and King Lear (The Old Vic). His television credits include Saviour, Hijack, Garrow's Law, Semi Detached, My Dad's the Prime Minister, Murder in Mind, Heartbeat, The Cry, Big Kids and Highlander; and for film Saviour, The Critic, Aubergenfeld, Rise of the Footsoldier 2, Blood, Anonymous, Morris: A Life With Bells On, Blackbeard, Nostradamus, and The New World.

Jemma Churchill plays Mrs Montague. Her theatre credits include The Boys from Hibernia (Belgrade Theatre), I'll Be Back Before Midnight (Theatre By The Lake), Slaughterhouse Five (Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse), Macbeth (international tour), The Last Waltz (Upstairs at the Gatehouse), Things We Do For Love (Royal & Derngate, Northampton), Having a Ball (Theatre Royal Windsor), A Happy Medium (King's Theatre, Edinburgh), Structures (Elgiva Theatre, Chesham and Swindon Arts Centre), The Winslow Boy (Palace Theatre, Westcliffe-on-Sea), A Night in Provence (The Mill At Sonning), The Notebook of Trigorin (Northcott Theatre), Factors Unforeseen (Orange Tree Theatre), Love's A Luxury, Caught in the Net (Southwold Arts Centre), Noises Off (New Wolsey Theatre), Breaking the Code (English Theatre Frankfurt), Little Pieces of Gold (Theatre503), The Good Mother (Landor Theatre), 84 Charing Cross Road, Cinderella (Salisbury Playhouse), The Gift, Larksong, Hoard Rediscovered (New Vic Theatre), Horniman's Choice (Finborough Theatre), Nativity! The Musical (Birmingham Rep), Guys and Dolls (Kilworth House Theatre), Martha, Josie and the Chinese Elvis, Birthdays Past Birthdays Present (Stephen Joseph Theatre), Diary of a Somebody (Seven Dials Playhouse), I Should Be So Lucky (UK tour), and Fawlty Towers (Apollo Theatre). Her television credits include G'wed, Alma's Not Normal, Ladhood, Stonehouse, Curfew, Call The Midwife, Suspicion, Still Open All Hours, Agatha Raisin and the Quiche of Death, Mothers 2 Mothers, The Five (Ish) Doctors Reboot, Upstairs Downstairs, The Plot to Bring Down Britain's Planes, Waterloo Road, Jekyll, Living It, Murder in Suburbia, Footballers' Wives, Murder in Mind, Where There's Smoke, Kiss Me Kate, Red Dwarf, Dangerfield, Jonathan Creek, Bugs, Waiting for God, The Brittass Empire, and Paradise Postponed; and for film, Desert Flower, Burn the Clock, Nativity Rocks!, and The Conjuring: Last Rites.

Sian Howard plays Mrs Dudley. Her theatre credits include The Elephant in the Room (Waterloo East Theatre), Curtain Up, Much Ado About Nothing, All My Sons, Ghosts, Arts and the Man, Copenhagen, Pygmalion, Two Princes, Suddenly Last Summer, Blithe Spirit (Theatr Clywd), Seanmhair (Edinburgh Festival Fringe and The Other Room, Cardiff), Treasure (Birmingham Rep), The Taming of the Shrew (Bristol Old Vic), Eastward Ho!, Edward III, The Roman Arts, Julius Caesar, Desire Under The Elms (RSC), Aladdin and the Twankeys, Robin Hood and his Merry Mam, The York Family Robinson, Jack and the Beanstalk, Sinbad the Sailor, and Cinderella (York Theatre Royal).

Sophie Lenglinger plays Theodora. Her theatre credits include Kätzchen (Riverside Studios), Asylum King (Collective Theatre), Konstantin (Project Arts Centre), Afterwards, The Plough and the Stars, Absent the Wrong (The Abbey Theatre, Dublin), Piglet (The New Theatre, Dublin), and PL-AI (The Civic Theatre). Her television credits include Stags and Zett; and for film, Whitetail.

Robin Morrissey plays Luke. His theatre credits include Brassed Off (Leeds Playhouse), Macbeth (Storyhouse Theatre, Chester), Animal Farm (Stratford East and Leeds Playhouse), The Importance of Being Earnest, The Accrington Pals (Royal Exchange Theatre), Deep Blue, Twelfth Night, Sex and The Three Day Week (Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse), Richard III (Rose Theatre Kingston and Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse), Edmond De Bergerac (Birmingham Rep and UK tour), The Marlowe Sessions (Malthouse Theatre, Canterbury), A Christmas Carol (Jermyn Street Theatre), Gabriel (UK tour), Twelfth Night (Rose Theatre Kingston), Noor (Kali Theatre), The Government Inspector (Birmingham Rep), The Ballerina (Theatre503), and Juno and The Paycock (Bristol Old Vic and Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse). His television credits include G'Wed, The Tower, Home, Apple Tree Yard, Doctors (as series regular Will Hurran), and Little Crackers; and for film Mindhorn, Love Bite and Cloud Atlas.

Clancy Ryan plays Eleanor. Her theatre credits include Singin' in the Rain (Royal Exchange Theatre), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Palace Theatre), Cabaret (Théâtre du Lido, Paris), South Pacific (Chichester Festival Theatre), Top Hat (The Mill at Sonning), The Boy in the Dress (RSC), and Kiss Me, Kate (Sheffield Theatres).

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