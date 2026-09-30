Full Cast Set For THE AFRONAUTS at Royal Court

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The Royal Court Theatre and Nica Burns have announced the full cast and creative team for the World Premiere of The Afronauts, a Zambian space race epic by award-winning writer Ryan Calais Cameron (For Black Boys..., Retrograde) who will co-direct with Monique Touko (Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Marie and Rosetta). The Afronauts marks the finale of The Royal Court Theatre's 70th anniversary Downstairs season, and will run from Saturday 14 November to Saturday 19 December, with press night on Monday 23 November 2026. The cast was first revealed last night at a special launch party event hosted by the Royal Court in collaboration with The Rendition.

The international cast brings together Black British and Black African talent led by television, film and stage star Lucian Msamati (Game of Thrones, Slow Horses, Conclave, Waiting for Godot) as Edward, and Ama Qamata, seen in leading roles in the Netflix series Blood & Water and the multi-award-winning indie hit Fight Like a Girl, who will be making her UK stage debut as Matha. The company is completed by Ivanno Jeremiah, who reunites with Ryan Calais Cameron following his critically acclaimed performance as Sidney Poitier in Retrograde and will play Simon, Chomba S. Taulo (The Book of Mormon) as Ben, Munashe Chirisa (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Cheelo, Pamela Nomvete (Skeleton Crew) as Grace, Lukwesa Mwamba (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as Liji, and Prince Kundai (Bootycandy) as David.

The creative team includes Set Designer Soutra Gilmour, Costume Designer Kinnetia Isidore, Lighting Designer Ryan Day, Composer and Sound Designer Khalil Madovi, Video Designer Dick Straker, Movement Director Kloé Dean, Wigs, Hair and Makeup Designer Cynthia De La Rosa, Casting Director Heather Basten CDG CSA, Dramaturg Gillian Greer, Cultural Dramaturg Mwansa Phiri and Assistant Director Danielle Kassaraté.

Zambia, 1964: the space race has a new contender. As the world's great powers set their sights on the moon, a schoolteacher gathers a group of misfit dreamers and trains them for lift-off. The Afronauts tells the true(ish) story of the Zambian Space Program, and a nation's defiant dream to reach for the stars.

Ryan Calais Cameron, Writer and Co-Director, says: “The Afronauts is a love letter to the dreamers history forgot. It's about what happens when imagination becomes a form of resistance, and how the fight for freedom isn't just political, it's cosmic. At its heart, this play asks: what does liberation look like when the whole universe is watching? For me, it's not just a story about reaching the moon, it's about the courage to believe we belonged there all along.”

Monique Touko, Co-Director, says: “The Afronauts is an offering to those who want to break out of existing confines, reach for the stars, and believe in more than what appears to be available. It imagines a space where Black bodies and ideas are not bound, but redefined, rediscovered, and able to transcend beyond what we can comprehend. Ending the 70th season of the Royal Court, reframing and spotlighting this historic event is a huge honour. This show is a moment for the culture - a reflection of the past, highlighting the strength of the shoulders we stand on, the fight we unfortunately inherit and the opportunity to fly beyond expectation."

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 18 Hrs 24 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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