Full Cast Set For OH, MARY! With Lolly Adefope at Trafalgar Theatre

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The full cast has been announced to join Lolly Adefope in Oh, Mary! at the Trafalgar Theatre from 28 September until 5 December 2026. Joining Lolly Adefope, who makes her West End debut as Mary Todd Lincoln, are Lucy Frederick as Mary’s Chaperone, J.R. Ballantyne as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Vinnie Heaven as Mary’s Teacher and Syrus Lowe as Mary’s Husband.

The Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy Oh, Mary! is now booking until 2 January 2027.

Biographies

BAFTA-nominee Lolly Adefope (she/her) is a British actress, best known for her role in hit British sitcom Ghosts, created by the team behind Horrible Histories. The critically acclaimed sitcom ran for 5 seasons, has been nominated for 2 BAFTAs and picked up the Broadcast Press Guild Award for Best Comedy in 2024. Ghosts will return for a final outing as a feature film, Ghosts: The Possession of Button House, releasing in October. Most recently, Lolly starred opposite Himesh Patel and Richard E. Grant in HBO superhero satire The Franchise, a role for which she earned a BAFTA nomination for Female Performance in a Comedy. She will also soon be seen in Apple TV’s Prodigies, opposite Will Sharpe and Ayo Edebiri. Lolly was named as one of Vanity Fair’s Rising Stars of 2025. Previous to this, Lolly has had a variety of roles in notable television series, such as Hulu’s hit feminist comedy Shrill alongside Aidy Bryant, as well as This Time With Alan Partridge, Netflix’s Black Mirror, and TBS’s Miracle Workers. Lolly has also appeared in iconic British comedies such as Motherland, Lovesick, and Stath Lets Flats. Lolly has also appeared on the big screen in blockbusters such as Thea Sharrock’s Wicked Little Letters and Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn. Having also had a successful comedy career, Lolly performed her first solo show at Edinburgh Fringe in 2015, and was named one of The Guardian’s Rising Stars of 2017. She has appeared on Taskmaster, and has had guest appearances on The Last Leg, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and QI.

Lucy Frederick (she/her) is a comedian, writer and accomplished character actor. Well-known at the Edinburgh Fringe for her ‘eye wateringly honest’ (The Scotsman) shows about the human condition, she has also gained a loyal following as Myra Dubois’ sister, Rose Lavender, in London residencies at The Clapham Grand and on tour. Lucy’s stage credits include A Christmas Carole at Southend Palace Theatre, the National Tour of Cosmic Empath, two panto seasons at The Oxford Playhouse, and Jack & The Beanstalk at Theatre Royal Stratford East, for which she was nominated for Best Newcomer at the UK Pantomime Awards. Her television credits include two seasons of CBBC’s Odd Squad, and BBC1’s Eastenders.

J.R. Ballantyne’s (he/him) West End credits include Curtain’s at Wyndham’s Theatre, as well as on a UK Tour, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium. His other theatre credits include The BFG for the Royal Shakespeare Company, the UK Tour of The Addams Family, Cry Baby at the Arcola Theatre, Meet Me in St. Louis at Grange Park Opera and Cinderella at the Isaac Theatre Royal in New Zealand.

Vinnie Heaven (they/he) is an actor and writer best known on screen for their role as Nimble in HBO’s The Nevers. Their theatre credits include, most recently, Richard II at the Bridge Theatre and Mother Courage and Her Children at Shakespeare’s Globe. Their other theatre credits include Cowbois at the Royal Court (following its critically acclaimed run at the RSC), A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Shakespeare’s Globe, The Misfortune of the English at the Orange Tree Theatre and Cuckoo at Soho Theatre.

Syrus Lowe’s (he/him) theatre credits include Best of Enemies at the Young Vic and in the West End, for which he was nominated for a 2022 Broadway World Award for Best Supporting Performer. His other theatre credits include The Inheritance at the Young Vic and in the West End, Saint Joan at The Donmar Warehouse, The Crucible at the Yard Theatre, The Long Song at Chichester Festival Theatre, La Cage aux Folles at the Park Theatre and in the West End, Henry V at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, Power of Sail at the Menier Chocolate Factory, Macbeth at the Liverpool Everyman, Earthquakes in London at The National Theatre, 66 Books – The Middle Man at the Bush Theatre, Fragile – Theatre Uncut at Southwark Playhouse, and The Sky’s the Limit at the Old Vic Theatre. His television credits include ITV’s Grace and Protection, both for ITV, BBC 1’s Strike: Troubled Blood, Netflix’s Treason, and Now TV’s Avenue 5. His film credits include Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths, The Fool’s Mate, and Jimi: The Last 24 Hours.

Oh, Mary! currently stars Jinkx Monsoon as Mary Todd Lincoln, alongside Scott Karim as Mary’s Husband, Dino Fetscher as Mary’s Teacher, Kate O'Donnell as Mary’s Chaperone and Oliver Stockley as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant. This cast’s final performance will be Saturday 26 September.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

Oh, Mary! received Tony Awards for Best Leading Actor in a Play (Cole Escola) and Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, as well as a special citation from the New York Drama Critics’ Circle. It was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Oh, Mary! premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in January 2024, before a Broadway transfer to the Lyceum Theatre in July 2024, where it broke box office records and continues to play to sold out audiences. It had its West End premiere at Trafalgar Theatre on 3 December 2025, where it has also broken many Box Office records, and won Best Entertainment or Comedy Play at this year’s Olivier Awards. This Autumn, Oh, Mary! will also launch a US National Tour.

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