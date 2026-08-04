Full Cast Set For GHOSTS at Jermyn Street Theatre

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Jermyn Street Theatre has announced the full cast for Richard Eyre's adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts. Carne Deputy Director Kwame Owusu directs Oliver Alvin-Wilson (Pastor Manders), Cecilia Appiah (Regina), Peter F. Gardiner (Jacob), Flora Montgomery (Helene), and Joe Pitts (Oswald) in Ibsen's timeless masterpiece, which explores family secrets, inherited guilt, moral duty, and the pressures of social expectation. Eyre's contemporary adaptation brings these enduring themes into sharp focus, interrogating morality and its place in today's society.

The production opens on 14 October, with previews from 8 October, and runs until 14 November 2026 at Jermyn Street Theatre.

Kwame Owusu said, "I'm so thrilled to be working with such an incredible cast of actors, as we stage this extraordinary modern classic this autumn. I've loved working with the brilliant Matthew Dewsbury to assemble this ensemble, and I'm so excited for us all to get started in rehearsals soon."

They don't die. They don't vanish. They walk the world again. Norway, 1890. Years ago, Helene sent her beloved son away from the family home. Today, Oswald returns. His arrival coincides with the grand opening of an orphanage to commemorate the tenth anniversary of his father's death. But as mother and son reunite, long-buried secrets emerge - setting off a chain reaction that threatens to consume them both.

Carne Deputy Director Kwame Owusu directs Richard Eyre's powerful adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts. This family drama examines our hunger to be free - from our past, society, and destiny - and the cost on the people that we love the most.

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