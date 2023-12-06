Full Cast Revealed for RSC's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Eleanor Rhode returns to direct one of Shakespeare’s most captivating comedies in 2024

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 2 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!
Photos: First Look at the National Theatre's THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA Photo 4 Photos: First Look at the National Theatre's THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA

Full Cast Revealed for RSC's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced casting for its forthcoming production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream which runs in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon between Tuesday 30 January and Saturday 30 March 2024.  

Eleanor Rhode, who was last at the RSC as the director of King John in 2019, returns to direct one of Shakespeare’s most captivating comedies in a Dream that is epic, intimate, and completely full of wonder.  

Joining the previously announced Mathew Baynton as Bottom are Nicholas Armfield as Demetrius, Emily Cundick as Snout, Bally Gill as Oberon/Theseus, Esme Hough as Cobweb, Ryan Hutton as Lysander, Charlotte Jaconelli as Peaseblossom, Laurie Jamieson as Snug, Neil McCaul as Egeus, Helen Monks as Peter Quince, Michael Olatunji as Moth, Adrian Richards as Philostrate, Boadicea Ricketts as Helena, Sirine Saba as Titania/Hippolyta, Rosie Sheehy as Puck, Dawn Sievewright as Hermia, Mitesh Soni as Flute, Premi Tamang as Starveling and Tom Xander as Mustardseed. 

Ian Charleson winner, Bally Gill returns to the RSC for the first time since playing Romeo in Erica Whyman’s 2018 production, Romeo and Juliet. Rosie Sheehy, recently in the RSC’s All’s Well That Ends Well and Richard III, is reunited with director Eleanor Rhode having last worked with her on King John (2019). Sirine Saba also joins the cast, having performed in Michael Boyd’s RSC production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 2000.  

The full creative team joining Eleanor Rhode is also announced today. A Midsummer Night’s Dream will feature Design by Lucy Osborne, Illusion Direction and Design by John Bulleid, Lighting by Matt Daw, Music by Will Gregory, Sound by Pete Malkin, Movement by Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster, Video by Nina Dunn, Fights & Intimacy by Rachel Bown-Williams & Ruth Cooper-Brown and Casting by Matthew Dewsbury CDG.  

On Midsummer’s Night, the real and fairy worlds collide. 

Four young lovers, faced with the prospect of unhappy marriage or worse, flee the court of Athens and stumble into an enchanted forest. Nearby, a group of amateur actors rehearse a play to celebrate an upcoming royal wedding. 

As these mere mortals cross paths with a warring fairy King and Queen, chaos reigns in the natural world. The lines between reality and illusion start to blur and no-one but mischievous Puck knows what is true and what is magic. 

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is at Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon from 30 January – 30 March 2024 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Full Cast Announced for JUST FOR ONE DAY at The Old Vic Photo
Full Cast Announced for JUST FOR ONE DAY at The Old Vic

The Old Vic has announced further casting for the upcoming musical Just For One Day, written by John O’Farrell (Mrs Doubtfire, Something Rotten) and directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, The Little Big Things). 

2
Photos: First Look at THE NUTCRACKER Adult Panto at the Turbine Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at THE NUTCRACKER Adult Panto at the Turbine Theatre

Production photos have been released for the Turbine Theatre’s (naughty) Christmas pantomime, The Nutcracker! Check out the photos here!

3
BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards December 5 Standings Photo
BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards December 5 Standings

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5 for the 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favourite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Details Revealed For Upcoming Tours of BLOOD BROTHERS, CALENDAR GIRLS, and More in 2024 Photo
Details Revealed For Upcoming Tours of BLOOD BROTHERS, CALENDAR GIRLS, and More in 2024

Bill Kenwright Ltd has announced their upcoming Spring 2024 touring productions, which include Blood Brothers, Calendar Girls the Musical, Twelve Angry men, and Sleuth. Casting and tour dates have been revealed for all four touring productions. Learn more about the full lineup below!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

DROP THE DEAD DONKEY and THE KITE RUNNER Included in Richmond Theatre's Winter SeasonDROP THE DEAD DONKEY and THE KITE RUNNER Included in Richmond Theatre's Winter Season
Save up to 59% on Tickets for the Final Weeks of JERSEY BOYSSave up to 59% on Tickets for the Final Weeks of JERSEY BOYS
Royal Albert Hall Box on Sale for £3 MillionRoyal Albert Hall Box on Sale for £3 Million
The Best Books for Theatre Lovers This Festive SeasonThe Best Books for Theatre Lovers This Festive Season

Videos

First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You