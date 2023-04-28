Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Cast Revealed For the World Première of Raminder Kaur's BREADTH at Omnibus Theatre

Performances run 16 May - 3 June 2023.

Apr. 28, 2023  
Sohaya Vision alongside Mukul and Ghetto Tigers have announced full casting for the world première of breaDth at Omnibus Theatre. Mukul Ahmed directs Erin Geraghty, Rez Kabir, Suzanne Kendall, David Kukadia, Kareem Nasif, and Celine Shamdasani. This production reunites most of the cast members with Sohaya Vision and Mukul and Ghetto Tigers, having previously appeared in Bodies, Kama Sci-Fi, Rivers with Diamonds, and Lalon - Heart of Madness.

Written by Raminder Kaur, Artistic Director of Sohaya Vision, and directed by Mukul Ahmed, Artistic Director of Mukul and Ghetto Tigers, the production opens on 17 May, with previews from 16 May, and runs until 3 June.

breaDth is a multi-media, magic realist drama based on true experiences of the pandemic, prejudice, and the care of older people. The script was formed from interviews collected by researchers for the Consortium on Practices of Wellbeing and Resilience among Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Families and Communities (ESRC).

Raminder Kaur said today: "All the cast have taken to the roles with panache, exploring both the funny and fearful sides of the story to the hilt. Erin Geraghty has captured the role of Edie beautifully, and Rez Kabir's adaptation of Ibn Khaldun has an alluring presence. Suzanne Kendall has worked with Erin before, and it definitely shows in the intimacy of the mother-daughter scene. Kareem Nasif plays a towering Tahir: the last time we worked with him was as a wistful Maharishi in a play about the Beatles in India, and the transformation here is incredible. Both Celine Shamdasani and Dave Kukadia jump from stressed-out family members to overburdened NHS staff with seamless flow. All of them are truly fleshing out the characters that I sketched out on paper, drawn as they are from a blend of real-life people."

Mukul Ahmed said today: "The play's cast is like picking special seeds, prepping an artist's canvas, or even opening a box of chocolate - you never quite know what you are going to get...This team is incredible, and each brings a particular strength. The best way I may praise the actors is by letting them explore the play and letting them show their boundless talent and dedication. I appreciated their devotion."




Featuring a work which doesn’t even last an hour, this was never going to be an ordinary evening for the English National Opera but, even from the off, history was being written.
The longtime secret story of the double-life of one of Italy's favourite sons is brought to the stage in a bold new musical
First look photos have been released of Al Murray (The Pub Landlord) and Mel Giedroyc (BBC 1’s The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4’s Light Lunch) who are set to start in the hilarious new West End comedy, The Crown Jewels which runs at The Garrick Theatre from Friday 7 July – Saturday 16 September 2023 ahead of regional tour dates.
The White Bear Theatre presents AfterlifeOvertime, May 9th-13th from 7:30 PM.

April 28, 2023

The cast has been announced for the world premiere of Under the Kundè Tree, an empowering production set during the ‘Hidden War’ of Cameroonian Independence in the 1950s, coming to Southwark Playhouse. 
April 28, 2023

All new production photos have been released for War & Culture at New Diorama Theatre. Performances run 26 April – 12 May, 2023.
April 28, 2023

MUSICAL CON, the West End's official musical theatre fan convention, is back with over 70 West End stars joining fans at the ExCeL London on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October 2023.
April 28, 2023

Dave Willetts, one of the UK's most critically acclaimed musical stars joins the cast of the West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Aspects of Love, which opens on 13 May 2023 at the Lyric Theatre in London.   He will play the role of Sir George Dillingham at every Monday performance from 29 May 2023, the role played by Michael Ball at every other performance.
April 27, 2023

Orísun Productions announced in its 5th anniversary year, that its critically acclaimed stage play PlayFight will run for five nights from 29th May & 31st May-3rd June 2023 as part of Pleasance Theatre's Spring/Summer Season.
