Full Cast Announced For ZORRO In Concert At Cadogan Hall

Zubin Varla and Robert Tripolino will join the cast of ZORRO in concert at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 23 February as Don Alejandro and Ramon respectively. They join the previously announced Ricardo Afonso (Jesus Christ Superstar, We Will Rock You) as the titular role and Diego, Olivier Award-winning actress Lesli Margherita (Matilda on Broadway, Dames At Sea on Broadway, Zorro original West End cast) reprising the role of Inez and four-time Olivier-nominated actress Emma Williams (Half A Sixpence, Mrs Henderson Presents, Zorro original West End cast) who will also reprise the role of Luisa.

The cast will be accompanied by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra chorus featuring Catalina Amaral, Daniel Amity, Charlotte Clitherow, Richard James-King, Danny Lane, James Leeman, Lauren Lockley, Matthew McDonald, Mia Michaud, Grace Mouat, Rebecca Ridout, Justine Saville, Margarida Silva, Joe Thompson-Oubari, Richard Upton and Enrico Volpi.

Zubin Varla most recently starred in Ghost Quartet at Boulevard Theatre and Equus at Theatre Royal Stratford East. In 2019, Zubin was nominated for an Olivier Award for Fun Home at the Young Vic in the Best Actor in a Musical category. His other theatre work includes Measure for Measure and The Changeling (Young Vic), Dara, The Enchantment, Attempts on Her Life, The Life of Galileo and Cyrano de Bergerac (National Theatre), War Horse (National Theatre/New London Theatre), Two Gentlemen of Verona, Midnight's Children, The Tempest, Roberto Zucco, Bartholomew Fair, Faust, The Painter of Dishonour and Romeo & Juliet (RSC) and Jesus Christ Superstar and Beautiful Thing (West End). His TV work includes series regulars in Our Girl (BBC One), Holby City (BBC One) and Little Dorrit (BBC One).

Robert Tripolino most recently starred in High Fidelity at the Turbine Theatre and played Jesus in Regents Park Open Air Theatre's production of Jesus Christ Superstar at The Barbican, to great critical acclaim. Prior to this Robert played Sal in the revival of Rags at Hope Mill Theatre, his first role in a musical in the UK. In his native Australia, Robert appeared in West Side Story (State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne), La Cage Aux Folles (The Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne), The Addams Family (Capitol Theatre, Sydney) and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Her Majesty's Theatre, Melbourne).

Tickets are available now from www.club11.london/zorro

The Gipsy Kings are that rare thing - an international household name famous solely for their music. The Gipsy Kings began with two bands of brothers, the Reyes (Nicolas, Canut, Paul, Patchaï, André) and the Baliardos (Tonino, Paco, Diego), and after 25 years is still fronted by the two songwriters and producers Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo. In 1987 The Gipsy Kings' self-titled debut album introduced the world to "rumba Gitano," the sound of South America's rumba rhythm married to flamenco guitars. With "Bamboleo" The Gipsy Kings scored a huge international hit, and since then the Kings have never stopped singing to the world. Their total album sales worldwide now exceed 18 million.

ZORRO is staged by Annabel Mutale Reed with musical direction by Freddie Tapner, featuring the London Musical Theatre Orchestra (LMTO). ZORRO has a book and lyrics by Stephen Clark, and will feature additional compositions, orchestrations and arrangements by John Cameron.

ZORRO is produced by Darren Bell for Club 11 London and Brian Zeilinger & Jack Maple for Take Two Theatricals and presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International Europe.

Box Office: 020 7730 4500

Ticket Prices: From £32.50

www.club11.london/zorro

www.cadoganhall.com





