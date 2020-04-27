Full Cast Announced For The Show Must Go Online's Livestreamed Reading Of RICHARD III

The Show Must Go Online today announce the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed reading of William Shakespeare's Richard III, made up entirely of returning actors from the previous six readings.

Rob Myles directs Lucy Aarden (Lady Anne), Scarlett Archer (Prince Edward), Kristin Atherton (Queen Elizabeth), Luke Barton (Hastings), Hector Bateman-Harden (Ghost of Prince Edward), Will Block (Grey), Dominic Brewer (Murderer, Norfolk), Ashley Byam (Richard), Daniel Cech-Lucas (Henry Richmond), Sam Charney (Edward Plantagenet / Page), Esmonde Cole (King Edward), Alis Duff (Rivers), Sulin Hasso (Stanley), Sarah Ingram (Duchess of York), David Johnson (Ghost of Henry), Bonnie Macbird (Brackenbury), Lachlan McCall (Buckingham), Benjamin McFadden (Ratcliffe), Sally McLean (Mayor, Vaughn), Carys McQueen (Margaret Plantagenet), Emily Millwood (Young Richard, Duke of York), Wendy Morgan (Queen Margaret), Yolanda Ovide (George Clarence), Miguel Perez (Dorset), and Ahd Tamimi (Catesby). The ensemble consists of Maryam Grace, Meg Hodgson, Robert Lightfoot, Dioreann May White, and Patrick McHugh, with Jessica Martin and Mark McMinn as swings.

Rob Myles today said, "With Richard III bringing the first history cycle to a close, and being widely regarded as Shakespeare's first masterpiece, we felt it was a great moment for us to celebrate everything TSMGO has become since it launched just six weeks ago. We're thrilled that so many involved with the show so far were excited to return for this epic play. Ashley Byam reprises the role of Richard from Henry VI Part III, while actors from across the shows so far are returning in a host of different roles. Richard III has the most parts of any play, and this has given us our largest, most exciting cast ever. We're hard at work in rehearsals, and we can't wait to share this amazing play with audiences around the world."

The livestreamed reading of Richard III can be watched live on Wednesday 29 April at 7pm BST here. Previous readings from the series are also available here.

For updates on the shows, to take part, or to donate to an opt-in hardship fund for the actors who take part, visit: https://robmyles.co.uk/theshowmustgoonline





