Full Cast Announced For Shakespeare In The Squares' A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Shakespeare in the Squares today announces the full cast for A Midsummer Night's Dream, the company's fourth production touring London's glorious private squares and gardens. Tatty Hennessy directs Gemma Barnett (Hermia/Snug/Fairy), Paul Giddings (Theseus/Oberon/Quince), Jodie Jacobs (Bottom/Egeus), Sioned Jones (Hippolyta/Titania), David Leopold (Lysander/Starveling), Riad Ritchie (Demetrius/Snout), Hannah Sinclair Robinson (Helena/Flute) and James Tobin (Puck/Philostrate). The production runs from 19 June to 11 July, with press night at Arundel and Ladbroke Gardens on 25 June.

Shakespeare's wild play of love and magic is transplanted to 1920s Britain, a country bruised by battle and economic hardship where our lovers chafe against the constraints and conventions of an older generation and seek to find freedom in the forest. There they stumble upon a riotous world untouched by time, still revelling in illusion. Moonlight suffuses this drama, bringing romance and a touch of madness - even in an oppressive world, all manner of things can happen under cover of night.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You