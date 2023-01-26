Full Cast Announced For MTFestUK 2023 at The Other Palace and The Turbine Theatre

Showcasing eight new musicals over a two week period, MTFestUK is a unique festival that provides a platform for new and exciting musical theatre. This year the eight productions will be workshopped and presented in 'sharing' sessions, allowing audiences to come and support, explore, engage and enjoy new musical theatre in its earliest stages of development.

Following the announcement that MTFestUK 2023 will be held, this year, at both The Other Palace & The Turbine Theatre casting for the eight new musicals is now complete. This year's pieces include a diverse range of titles and themes, from a wide range of different authors and composers including:

Dark Lord

Music, Lyrics and Book by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy,

Based on the books by Jamie Thomson.

Directed by Andy Fickman

Music Direction by Katharine Woolley

A 12-year-old boy claims he's a monstrous Dark Lord, banished from his magical dimension by a white wizard arch enemy. Placed with foster parents, he hunts for the portal to his homeworld while combating the horrors of middle school.



Cast includes: Marianne Benedict as Hillary Purefoy, Gillian Ford as Dr Elizabeth Wing, Gabriel Hinchcliffe as Keith, Ellis Kirk as Dirk Lloyd, Alexander McMorran as Jack Purefoy, Jena Pandya as Sooz Kicklighter and Tristan Whincup as Chris Purefoy. The cast is completed by the ensemble including Robbie Alexander, Max Cadman, Maxwell Griffin, Teleri Hughes, Sophie Hutchinson, Jessica Lim and Kaine Ruddach.

Sherlock Holmes and The Poisonwood

Book, Lyrics and Directed by P Burton-Morgan

Music & Lyrics by Ben Glasstone

Music Direction by Ellie Vekerk

A whip smart new rock musical. Sherlock is shredding away on his electric guitar when Dr Watson enters with a case - they must move fast to uncover the truth before the digital manipulations of tech billionaire Jan Moriarty get them cancelled...permanently.



Cast includes: Max Alexander-Taylor as Sherlock, Ben Glasstone on backing vocals and drums, Aisha Jawando as Watson, Ishmael Kirby as Yorri and on bass guitar, Gillian Kirkpatrick as Moriarty, Richard Peralta as Lestrade and on guitar with Curtis Volp on backing vocals and guitar.

Train on Fire

Book, Music and Lyrics by Annabelle Lee Revak

Directed by Ellie Coote

Musical Direction by Lauren Hopkinson

Kitty Marion just wanted to sing. Instead, she became one of the most volatile suffragettes in Britain's history. Train on Fire is a show where the feminists of today tell the story of a feminist of yesterday.



Cast includes: Chrissie Bhima as Sushama Sen (Kitty 1), Courtney Mae Briggs as Christabel Pankhurst (Kitty 5), Bob Harms as The Men, Megan Hill as Emeline Pankhurst (Kitty 4), Freddie Love as Hylda Cross (Kitty 3) and Meesha Turner as Aunt Dora (Kitty 2).

Precipice

Book by Tori Allen-Martin

Songs by Adam Gerber and Tori Allen-Martin

Directed by Sarah Henley

Music Direction by Adam Gerber

Five friends in their 30s metaphorically falling off the edge of a precipice as they face questions around sex, sexuality, fertility and legacy. A pop infused romp through finding a way to make your mark in the world when the clock keeps ticking faster.



Cast includes: Tori Allen-Martin as Demi, Julie Atherton as Tula, Declan Bennett as Kyle, Olisa Odele as Arty and Lauryn Redding as Charly.

The Government Inspector

Book by Jodie Prenger and Neil Hurst,

Music and Lyrics by Cat Gisby and Maxwell Tyler

Directed by Andrew Beckett

Music Direction and Orchestrations by Jordan Clarke

Taking inspiration from Nikolai Gogol's 19th Century satirical comedy, this modern adaptation opens the famous black door of number ten Downing Street for a tale of greed, a tale of power and a whole lot of musical madness.



Cast includes: Will Callan as Jake, Vinny Coyle as Yash/Davenport, Aidan Cutler as Prime Minister, Sarah Harlington as Karen/McDougal, Tom Hext as Buggins/Micklethaithe, Liv Koplick as Lucy, Mari Mcginlay as Smythe and Susannah Van Den Berg as Morley.

Come Dine With Me

Music by Aaron King

Book and Lyrics by Sam Norman

Created with Nell Butler and Genevieve Welch

Directed by Robyn Grant

Musical Direction by Amy Hsu

Take a bunch of tuneful strangers. Mix in a dollop of behind-the-scenes skulduggery, a sprinkling of star-crossed love, a Sound Man jumping to all the wrong conclusions, and plenty of juicy arpeggios. Marinade, cook for sixty minutes, and serve hot.



Cast includes: Alex Cardall as Teddy, Kim Ismay as Barbara, Eleanor Kane as Bex, Sorelle Marsh a Mary, Shem Omari James as Ernest, Shane O'Riordan as Roy, Steven Serlin as Duncan and Micha Richardson as Janey.

Pump Up The Volume

Music by Jeff Thomson, Book and lyrics by Jeremy Desmon

Based on the screenplay by Allan Moyle

Directed by Dave Solomon

Musical Direction by Debbi Clarke

A shy teen rocks an oppressive, small town by launching an underground Pirate Radio station, broadcasting nightly as the raucous shock jock "Hard Harry." When tragedy strikes, this unlikely hero must find his true voice and keep the air alive.



Cast includes: Simon Bailey as Lieutenant Hunter, Jaina Brock-Patel as Nora, Ben Culleton as Ricky, Sha Dessi as Tracie, Noah Harrison as Mark/Hard Harry, CJ Johnson as Principal Cresswood, Nicole Lily-Baisden as Paige, Danny Nattrass as Mazz Oisin Nolan-Power as Malcolm and Talia Palamathanan as Stacey.

Out The Box

Music and Lyrics by Preeya Kalidas and Craig Shenton

Book by Preeya Kalidas and Arun Blair Mangat

Directed by Shiv Rabheru

Musical Direction by Tom Slade

Maya finally opens the box left for her, after her mother's death. The box unlocks memories of the past and a journey of discovery for Maya as she shares her story. An exploration of self-love, culture, relationships, and empowerment.



Cast includes: Hannah Yun Chamberlain as ensemble, Lorna Gayle as Dona, Nick Hayes as Charley, Preeya Kalidas as Maya and Serina Mathew as ensemble.