Full Cast Announced For MEDEA Starring Sophie Okonedo and Ben Daniels @sohoplace

MEDEA opens at @sohoplace theatre on 17 February, with previews from 10 February, and runs until 22 April 2023.

Jan. 04, 2023  
Full casting has been announced for MEDEA, adapted by Robinson Jeffers from the play by Euripides, directed by Dominic Cooke. The production stars the previously announced Sophie Okonedo (Medea) and Ben Daniels (Jason/Creon/Aegeus). They will be joined by Marion Bailey (Nurse), Penny Layden (3rd Woman of Corinth), Jo McInnes (1st Woman of Corinth) and Amy Trigg (2nd Woman of Corinth) with understudies Alicia Charles, Leda Hodgson and Tom Peters. MEDEA opens at @sohoplace theatre on 17 February, with previews from 10 February, and runs until 22 April 2023.

MEDEA sees Dominic Cooke reuniting with long-term collaborators Sophie Okonedo and Ben Daniels, most recently with BBC's The Hollow Crown - Wars of the Roses, in addition to working together across multiple stage productions since the 1990s.

What could turn a woman from a lover into a destroyer of love?

MEDEA tells the story of a woman laid bare by grief and rage, and her terrible quest for revenge against the men who have abandoned her.

Sophie Okonedo brings her visceral, mercurial brilliance to literature's most titanic female protagonist, whose complexity and contradictions have kept audiences on the edge of their seats, unable to look away, for almost 2,500 years.




Everyman Theatre Cheltenham to Present MOTHER GOOSE Pantomime in 2023 Starring Tweedy The Photo
Everyman Theatre Cheltenham to Present MOTHER GOOSE Pantomime in 2023 Starring Tweedy The Clown
The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, has announced the title of its 2023 pantomime, along with the return of a local panto favourite, following the success of its current production, Dick Whittington and His Cat Tweedy, which many are calling the theatre's 'biggest and best pantomime to date'.
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre Next Month Photo
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre Next Month
The West End and Broadway smash hit Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical UK tour opens at Milton Keynes Theatre on 9 February running until 05 March  following a Christmas season at Leeds playhouse.
Robin Morgan Will Embark on Tour With SNIP SNIP B*TCH Photo
Robin Morgan Will Embark on Tour With SNIP SNIP B*TCH
After the pandemic torpedoed his debut tour, comedian and actor Robin Morgan (Mock The Week, The News Quiz, The Now Show and This England) is back with a new show, Snip Snip, B*tch.
John Godber Company Presents BOUNCERS in Association With CAST In Doncaster, For The Theat Photo
John Godber Company Presents BOUNCERS in Association With CAST In Doncaster, For The Theatre's 10th Birthday
Yorkshire touring theatre company, the John Godber Company is bringing John Godber's iconic Yorkshire play 'Bouncers' to CAST in Doncaster as a part of the theatre's 10th Birthday celebrations this January, and then touring the North of England throughout the Spring!

