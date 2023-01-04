Full Cast Announced For MEDEA Starring Sophie Okonedo and Ben Daniels @sohoplace

Full casting has been announced for MEDEA, adapted by Robinson Jeffers from the play by Euripides, directed by Dominic Cooke. The production stars the previously announced Sophie Okonedo (Medea) and Ben Daniels (Jason/Creon/Aegeus). They will be joined by Marion Bailey (Nurse), Penny Layden (3rd Woman of Corinth), Jo McInnes (1st Woman of Corinth) and Amy Trigg (2nd Woman of Corinth) with understudies Alicia Charles, Leda Hodgson and Tom Peters. MEDEA opens at @sohoplace theatre on 17 February, with previews from 10 February, and runs until 22 April 2023.

MEDEA sees Dominic Cooke reuniting with long-term collaborators Sophie Okonedo and Ben Daniels, most recently with BBC's The Hollow Crown - Wars of the Roses, in addition to working together across multiple stage productions since the 1990s.

What could turn a woman from a lover into a destroyer of love?

MEDEA tells the story of a woman laid bare by grief and rage, and her terrible quest for revenge against the men who have abandoned her.

Sophie Okonedo brings her visceral, mercurial brilliance to literature's most titanic female protagonist, whose complexity and contradictions have kept audiences on the edge of their seats, unable to look away, for almost 2,500 years.