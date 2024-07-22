Full Cast And Company Announced For LITTLE DEATHS At Summerhall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nuthatch and Scissor Kick will present the World Premiere of Little Deaths. The cast has been announced for this playful, deep tale interrogating the bond of youth, growing apart and the power of platonic love and friendship to hurt and heal, directed by Claire O'Reilly (Talking about the Fire, Royal Court Theatre 2023)

Running at Old Lab, Summerhall, Friday 2 - Saturday 26 August 2024 (not 12 or 19), 20:55 (22:05), 14+.

The world premiere of Little Deaths will star Olivia Forrest (Much Ado About Nothing, National Theatre) who will play Charlie and Rosa Robson (BBC's Inside No 9, The Outlaws, Disney's Extraordinary) will take on the role of Debs. The company includes award-winning lighting designer David Doyle (Bullring Techno Makeout Jamz, SAP, we were promised honey!, The Last Show Before We Die) and movement director Jennifer Fletcher (SAP, As Long as the Heart Beats).

Moving between bedrooms and gigs, aeroplanes and hilltops, this new romantic comedy explores the countless lifetimes of one friendship.

Drenched in Impulse Blue, best friends Charlie and Debs have perfected their Wannabe dance routine and they're each other's Everything. But as the world pulls them in different directions, their friendship strains. It dies. Again and again and again.

This warm, hilarious and nostalgic debut play sees the two friends dance their way through ageing, undiagnosed health conditions and the heartache within friendship that we don't have language for. If a female friendship dies many deaths, how many can they survive?

Writer Amy Powell Yeates said: “My favourite thing about developing LITTLE DEATHS at scratch nights has been the chats with audiences in the bar afterwards. I've heard stories of friendship that are hilarious, bizarre and heartbreaking. We hope to see you in Edinburgh – bring your best mate or come solo – and we'll see you in the bar.”

Company Information

Performed by Olivia Forrest (Charlie) and Rosa Robson (Debs)

Written by Amy Powell Yeates

Directed by Claire O'Reilly

Movement Direction Jennifer Fletcher

Set and Costume Designer Cara Evans

Lighting Designer David Doyle

Sound Designer Anna Clock

Stage Manager/Operator Aime Neeme

Production Manager Stephanie Katie Hunter

Production Support Colin Bell

Rehearsal Stage Manager Eleanor Harper

Little Deaths

Old Lab, Summerhall

1 Summerhall, Edinburgh, EH9 1PL

1- 26 August 2024 (not 12 or 19) | 20:55 (22:05)

Preview: 1 August | £10

2-11,13-18 and 20-26 August | £17 (£14.50)

Box Office: 0131 560 1580 | www.summerhall.co.uk

