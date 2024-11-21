Frantic Assembly Turns 30 And Announces Collaborative New Programme

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Internationally acclaimed theatre company Frantic Assembly celebrate 30 years with the announcement of a dynamic new programme of work. Over the last three decades Frantic Assembly has redefined the landscape of contemporary theatre-making, foregrounded the role of movement directors and choreographers in new dramatic works and inspired writers, actors and dancers to embrace new creative processes. Frantic Assembly’s innovation continues to shape theatre by amplifying the stories of marginalised voices both onstage and off, and empowering artists from often-overlooked communities through its groundbreaking Ignition programme.

Scott Graham, co-Founder and Artistic Director of Frantic Assembly said: “I am not sure how to feel about Frantic Assembly turning 30! That seems like quite a large number to capture what essentially feels like a blur! But when I stop to think about it there is much to be proud of. I like to think there has been a positive impact upon how theatre is made, who gets to make it, and how our young people are invited to engage with it.

Our productions, outreach and accessible training have spawned a methodology that invites and supports creativity from those who might have found theatre distant or elitist. I am proud of that. But I am not going to spend too long celebrating the 30th birthday. I am more interested in ‘what’s next?’ It can be fun to look back but it is much more exciting to look forward.”

THE NEW PROGRAMME:

LOST ATOMS

A highlight of Frantic Assembly’s 30th anniversary programme announced today is the world premiere of new play Lost Atoms by Anna Jordan (Succession/ Killing Eve, Yen, We Anchor in Hope), directed by Frantic Assembly artistic director Scott Graham. The new production will tour for 17 weeks from September 2025 with full dates and venues to be released soon.

Lost Atoms tells the story of a relationship: an extraordinary, transformative love. Or is that only in hindsight? Perhaps it was just typical? Or toxic? Or doomed from the start? One thing’s for sure: It changed their lives. Two people plunge deep into their shared pasts and propel themselves into multiple imagined futures.

At times hilarious, at times devastating, Lost Atoms explores how memory impacts the way we look at love, and asks what makes a truly ‘successful’ relationship?

Commissioned and Produced by Frantic Assembly, Lost Atoms will be a co-production with Curve, MAST Mayflower Southampton and the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. The creative team will also include set designer Andzrej Goulding, lighting designer Simisola Majekodunmi, sound designer Carolyn Downing, music supervisor Julie Blake and Costume Designer Alice McNicholas.

THE HOUSE PARTY

Following its run at Chichester Festival Theatre in May 2024, Headlong’s hit production of The House Party by Laura Lomas, co-produced with Chichester Festival Theatre in association with Frantic Assembly, returns for further touring dates in 2025, presented by Leeds Playhouse and Rose Theatre, Kingston with Bristol Old Vic.

Written by Laura Lomas (Metamorphoses, The Blue Woman, Chaos), The House Party is a reimagining of August Strindberg’s Miss Julie for today’s generation, directed by Headlong’s Artistic Director Holly Race Roughan (The New Real, A View from the Bridge, Henry V) with movement direction by Scott Graham.

When The House Party premiered at Chichester Festival Theatre it featured six Ignition graduates as ensemble members, many making their professional debut. All six will now reprise their roles in the new tour: Amaia Naima Aguinaga, Oliver Baines, Cal Connor, Micah Corbin-Powell, Jaheem Pinder and Jamie Randall.

A wild party. A friendship. A cherished pet. And a night that changes everything. It’s Julie’s 18th birthday, and she’s throwing a party in her father’s extravagant townhouse. Her boyfriend has just dumped her and her long-suffering Best Friend Christine is trying to pick up the pieces. As the revellers pile into the booze, down in the kitchen Christine and her boyfriend Jon – son of Julie’s cleaner – clear up and dare to dream of the future. But as the volume goes up and the shots go down, Julie concocts a twisted cocktail of privilege, desire and destruction.

Presented by Leeds Playhouse and Rose Theatre, Kingston with Bristol Old Vic The House Party is at Leeds Playhouse 21 February – 1 March 2025, Rose Theatre Kingston 4 - 22 March 2025 and Bristol Old Vic 23 April – 3 May 2025.

CARNIVAL

Another highlight of the upcoming year is Carnival a ground-breaking new collaboration with the Aurora Orchestra, pioneers of memorised orchestral performance, which premieres at the Southbank Centre on 3 May 2025. Featuring Saint-Saëns’ vibrant introduction to orchestral instruments The Carnival of the Animals, this new staging will be performed from memory and infused with dynamic movement by Frantic Assembly alongside design, lighting and new text by Kate Wakeling.

From the virtuosic flight of the flute to the demon speed of the pianists, and from the floor shaking footsteps of the double bass to the soft glides of the cello, prepare to be dazzled by this spectacular carnival parade.

In a playful twist, the second part of Aurora’s Carnival takes us behind the curtain to see what happens to the performers when the show is over. Specially commissioned for this production, Richard Ayres’ new work Dr Frompou’s Anatomical Study of an Orchestra introduces madcap scientist Dr Frompou, who keeps the instruments of the orchestra captive in a laboratory, performing musical experiments and finding new ways to make strange and powerful sounds.

Carnival is an Aurora Orchestra/Southbank Centre co-production developed in collaboration with Frantic Assembly. It will premiere at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London on 3 May, before touring to Snape Maltings, Suffolk on 11 May as part of a special weekend marking Aurora’s 20th Anniversary, and The Apex, Bury St Edmunds on 23 May. More details and tickets via www.franticassembly.co.uk

IGNITION – CHRISTMAS BIG GIVE

Following the announcement earlier this year that Frantic Assembly’s flagship programme Ignition would not go ahead for the first time in 15 years owing to a lack of funding, a fundraising campaign was launched. Frantic Assembly has since raised over 50% of the £75k running cost of the project, needed to bring the vital programme back next year.

Ignition is an innovative, free vocational training programme for young people aged 16- 24, designed specifically to discover and nurture under-represented talent in communities where access to the arts is limited or non-existent.

As fundraising efforts continue, Frantic Assembly will be taking part in this year’s Big Give Christmas Challenge an annual nationwide public giving campaign that runs for 7 days between 3 – 10 December. For every pound raised towards the Ignition target, the Big Give matches that with another pound, effectively doubling the donation. The Big Give match-funding is supported by the Julia Rausing Trust.

Artists including Lenny Henry, Guy Garvey and Ignition alumni Paapa Essiedu were amongst those who attended an Ignition Fundraiser in October and are lending their support to the Christmas Big Give campaign in aid of Frantic Assembly’s nationwide talent development programme. For further details https://biggive.org/christmaschallenge/.

FRANTIC MIRRORS

Frantic Assembly’s Chair Duets, a task-based devising process for creating choreographed movement, became a global phenomenon when it went viral. Versions of the task have been shared and uploaded to YouTube and 100,000s of people have taken part or viewed. To celebrate turning 30, Frantic Assembly will release a new viral challenge for 2025. Frantic Mirrors will give people across the world an opportunity to explore their creativity and share their take on the simple step by step creative task. Further details will announced in early 2025 at https://www.franticassembly.co.uk/.

FRANTIC ASSEMBLY BOOK OF DEVISING THEATRE

Frantic Assembly is studied as a leading contemporary theatre practitioner on five British and International academic syllabuses. To mark 30 years of work, the much-loved and well-used Frantic Assembly Book of Devising Theatre will be released in an updated, third edition with new content from Scott Graham. A uniquely personal and authoritative

account of the history and practice of Frantic Assembly, breaking down the Frantic Method and how it can be applied. The book includes sections on ‘Warm-Ups and Preparation’, ‘Practical Devising Processes’, and ‘Presenting Work – How our work is made and how those processes can be used in the classroom and drama studio’ and ‘Tips, advice and processes for collaboration’. The third edition of Frantic Assembly Book of Devising Theatre will be published by Routledge and released in late 2025.

