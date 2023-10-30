Founding Member of LA CLIQUE, Yuliia Pykhtina, Will Join London Cast

Underbelly has announced that Ukrainian Hoola Hoop artist and founding member of La Clique, Yuliia Pykhtina will return to the show this Christmas and join the cast in London for the first time ever.

Making her London debut, Yuliia will bring her award-winning performance to the iconic spiegeltent along with a rich history of the show. Captivating, graceful and impeccably poised, Yuliia turns the ancient art of hula hooping into a spectacular display which is both erotic and exotic.

La Clique previews from the 8th of November, opening the curtains officially from 15th November concluding on the 6th January 2024 in in the renowned Spiegeltent in Leicester Square. With Christmas fast approaching La Clique is the critically acclaimed, pulse-racing show to watch this festive season and is guaranteed to blow audiences away night after night. Tickets are on sale now and available from Click Here.

Yuliia will join acclaimed handbalancer Aaron Marshall who is a regular fixture on London’s notorious nightlife & cabaret circuit and the previously announced LJ Marles who once again will astound audiences with his tension strap artistry, internationally renowned clown Tara Boom will once more take to the stage with her incredible foot juggling and David Pereira will defy the laws of the human body with his contortion. Vocalist Chastity Belt will make her Leicester Square debut and will Raise the Roof with her powerhouse voice.

Born at the Edinburgh Festival in 2004 and subsequently travelling the world to international acclaim, La Clique is widely regarded as THE original Spiegeltent cabaret show that created a genre of its own. With its award winning and superlative family of circus, cabaret and music performers as well as its unique and irreverent atmosphere, La Clique promises once again to be the highlight of the festive calendar as it makes it’s eagerly anticipated return for the fourth year.

The Leicester Square Spiegeltent sits at the heart of Underbelly’s Christmas in Leicester Square, which transforms the centre of bustling London into a magical destination. This festive season enjoy the Christmas markets at both Leicester Square and Trafalgar Square. They include a range of beautiful outdoor bars, delicious food vendors and traditional market stalls. Underbelly has delivered Christmas in Leicester Square on behalf of City of Westminster since 2016.