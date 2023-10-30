Founding Member of LA CLIQUE, Yuliia Pykhtina, Will Join London Cast

Yuliia is an award-winning Ukrainian Hoola Hoop artist

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024 Photo 4 MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in 2024

La Clique Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £27
Cast
Photos
Videos
La Clique

Underbelly has announced that Ukrainian Hoola Hoop artist and founding member of La Clique, Yuliia Pykhtina will return to the show this Christmas and join the cast in London for the first time ever.

Making her London debut, Yuliia will bring her award-winning performance to the iconic spiegeltent along with a rich history of the show. Captivating, graceful and impeccably poised, Yuliia turns the ancient art of hula hooping into a spectacular display which is both erotic and exotic.

La Clique previews from the 8th of November, opening the curtains officially from 15th November concluding on the 6th January 2024 in in the renowned Spiegeltent in Leicester Square.  With Christmas fast approaching La Clique is the critically acclaimed, pulse-racing show to watch this festive season and is guaranteed to blow audiences away night after night. Tickets are on sale now and available from Click Here.

Yuliia will join acclaimed handbalancer Aaron Marshall who is a regular fixture on London’s notorious nightlife & cabaret circuit and the previously announced LJ Marles who once again will astound audiences with his tension strap artistry, internationally renowned clown Tara Boom will once more take to the stage with her incredible foot juggling and David Pereira will defy the laws of the human body with his contortion. Vocalist Chastity Belt will make her Leicester Square debut and will Raise the Roof with her powerhouse voice.

Born at the Edinburgh Festival in 2004 and subsequently travelling the world to international acclaim, La Clique is widely regarded as THE original Spiegeltent cabaret show that created a genre of its own. With its award winning and superlative family of circus, cabaret and music performers as well as its unique and irreverent atmosphere, La Clique promises once again to be the highlight of the festive calendar as it makes it’s eagerly anticipated return for the fourth year.

The Leicester Square Spiegeltent sits at the heart of Underbelly’s Christmas in Leicester Square, which transforms the centre of bustling London into a magical destination. This festive season enjoy the Christmas markets at both Leicester Square and Trafalgar Square. They include a range of beautiful outdoor bars, delicious food vendors and traditional market stalls. Underbelly has delivered Christmas in Leicester Square on behalf of City of Westminster since 2016.





2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
THE FLEA Extends at The Yard Theatre Photo
THE FLEA Extends at The Yard Theatre

The Yard Theatre has announced that due to popular demand it will extend its world premiere production of The Flea by James Fritz.

2
Mathew Baynton to Play Bottom in the RSCs A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM Photo
Mathew Baynton to Play Bottom in the RSC's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Mathew Baynton, co-creator of Ghosts, is set to play Bottom in the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

3
Review: RIP VAN WINKLE, Hoxton Hall Photo
Review: RIP VAN WINKLE, Hoxton Hall

London company Gothic Opera returns to Hoxton Hall for their fifth outing and their take on French composer Robert Planquette's Rip Van Winkle.

4
UK Theatres Washed in Everton Blue in Honour of Late Producer Bill Kenwright Photo
UK Theatres Washed in Everton Blue in Honour of Late Producer Bill Kenwright

Following the sad news of the loss of Bill Kenwright, many theatres honoured his career at 7pm on Thursday 26 October by dimming their marquee lights, putting tributes to his career on their house screens, or washing their theatres in Everton blue, the football club to which he was proudly Chairman. Get a look at some of the tributes here.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Photos: First look at Ibsen's GHOSTS at Shakespeare's GlobePhotos: First look at Ibsen's GHOSTS at Shakespeare's Globe
Show of the Week: Save Up To 34% on ELF THE MUSICAL at the Dominion TheatreShow of the Week: Save Up To 34% on ELF THE MUSICAL at the Dominion Theatre
Founding Member of LA CLIQUE, Yuliia Pykhtina, Will Join London CastFounding Member of LA CLIQUE, Yuliia Pykhtina, Will Join London Cast
Review: JURASSIC PARK IN CONCERT, Royal Albert HallReview: JURASSIC PARK IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall

Videos

'What’ll It Be' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Video
'What’ll It Be' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
The Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE in London Perform Unreleased Track Video
The Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE in London Perform Unreleased Track
All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Video
All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You