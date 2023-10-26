First Listen To “Cow Girl Thunder” From BILLIE THE KID Performed By Jodie Steele

The new British musical ‘Billie the Kid' features music and lyrics by Gez Mercer a book by Conway McDermott and Gez Mercer.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

New British musical ‘Billie the Kid', with music and lyrics by Gez Mercer, book by Conway McDermott and Gez Mercer, directed by Kerry Kyriacos Michael, is being semi-staged in front of a live audience for the first time in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre on Monday 13 November & Monday 20 November at 7.30pm.

Seventeen-year-old Billie Belle is a girl used to having the odds stacked against her. Born in a Bible Belt town to a delinquent mother, Billie spent her childhood saving discount-store coupons and working night shifts to keep the lights on in her grandma's tiny trailer. Through it all, Billie has had one person by her side: her childhood sweetheart, Brody Benson. Brody's a redneck with a heart of gold and they have spent years planning their future together, all pinned on Billie's hopes for a full-ride scholarship to Charleston City College. But their plans are thrown into chaos when Billie discovers Brody has been trading dirty DMs with David Francis – the school queer punk rocker.

Torn between the pain of this betrayal and her love for her boyfriend, Billie reaches out to David and his gang of misfits. While Billie has put all her energy into thriving within the system, they've gone the other way, determined to be wild and joyful outsiders with no fear of offending! Inspired by and united with her new friends, Billie finds herself at the heart of a new kind of love story, one where her happily ever after is with herself in her fight for justice and equality; and the chance to ride out into the sunset on her terms.

 



