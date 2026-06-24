First Fully Staged Production of WILD ABOUT YOU to Open at Charing Cross Theatre

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Following sold-out concerts at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Wild About You will open at the Charing Cross Theatre from Monday 18 January to Saturday 10 April 2027, with a national press night on Tuesday 26 January.

On the day of his high school graduation party, Billy, a young man feeling at odds with his future before it has even begun, finds a trunk of letters written to him by his late mother, whom he'd been told had abandoned him as a child. The discovery sets Billy and his best friend Scoot on a journey to uncover the truth about his past, and his connection to a woman he never knew, who might just be the key to understanding where he stands in the world.

With music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy (Jesus Christ Superstar, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), the show is as sonically contemporary as its themes and characters. The score blends contemporary songwriting with the lyrical depth and emotional intelligence of artists such as Joni Mitchell and Sara Bareilles. From electrifying melodic hooks to intimate and sensual acoustic moments, the songs will stay with the audience long after they've left the theatre. It draws from a rich musical palette of contemporary folk, pop, rock, country-pop, and soul to capture the extraordinary moments hidden within ordinary lives, creating a musical experience that feels both fresh and deeply human.

With an ensemble of characters from all walks of life, every person in the theatre will find a connection. Audience members will leave reflecting on their own direction, their journey, and their fulfilment, and the idea that "love is what we leave behind," humming many of the earworm songs long after.

Bringing Dani Stoller's (Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes) book to life, the creative team behind Wild About You includes Director, Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages, Romy and Michele: The Musical), Music Supervisor, Music Director, Orchestrator and Arranger Daniel Edmonds (The Great Gatsby, Shucked), Producer Brian Spector (The Hills of California) and Associate Producer Caitlin McNeilage (Leading Lady Club at 54 Below/Edinburgh Fringe) with further names to be announced in due course.

Producer, Brian Spector, said, "We are excited to return to London after our sold-out concerts at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in March 2024 and our appearance at Musical Con 2025.

Our freshly updated story strikes a rich thematic balance of romance and cheeky humour, but is also deeply human and heartfelt. Audiences will gush over Billy's late mother's past flames and the will-they-won't-they tension between Billy and his pal Scoot, while also grieving loss, confronting the double standards of motherhood, and celebrating love in all forms. It's the kind of show that is both entertaining and authentic—exactly what audiences crave. Night after night, audiences will leave the Charing Cross Theatre laughing, crying and singing, compelled to spread the word. The love for this show is inevitable."

Actor and Wild About You producer Eric McCormack said: “I'm so happy to be part of the team bringing Chilina's fantastic songs and this moving show to the world.”

Chilina Kennedy said: “Bringing Wild About You to the Off West End stage for its World Premiere production is an extraordinary milestone for me. As my debut musical as a lyricist and composer, seeing this story and its songs come to life in front of an audience is both deeply rewarding and a dream realized.”

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