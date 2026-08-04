First Cast Set For CATS UK and Ireland Tour

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Initial casting has been set for the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's global sensation, CATS. The production will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour, opening at Theatre Royal Plymouth, where it plays from 6 – 17 October 2026 and then tours through to June 2027.

The UK and Ireland tour will star: Fin Adams (Alonzo), Kalisha Amaris (Old Deuteronomy), Carla Bertran (Electra and Co-Dance Captain), Elliot Broadfoot (Bustopher Jones / Gus), Grace Burrows (Offstage Swing), Matthew Caputo (Skimbleshanks), Josie Chambers-Sims (Syllabub), Briana Craig (Rumpleteazer), Katie Dunsden (Bombalurina), Joshua-Samuel Freeman (Tumblebrutus), Regan Garcia (Pouncival), Aaron Jenkins (Offstage Swing), Hannah Joseph (Victoria), Taziva-Faye Katsande (Tantomile), Diante Lodge (Macavity), Shona Mairi Masson (Offstage Swing), Owen McHugh (George), Danny Nattrass (Mungojerrie), Millie O'Connell (Demeter), Andrew Parfit (Coricopat), Dean Rickards (Offstage Swing), Nathan Rigg (Offstage Swing), Lucie-Mae Sumner (Jellylorum / Griddlebone), Laura Tyrer (Jennyanydots / Gumbie Cat), Jaydon Vijn (Rum Tum Tugger), Jack Wilcox (Munkustrap), Jet Yau (Mr. Mistoffelees), Taela Yeomans-Brown (Offstage Swing and Co-Dance Captain), and Patricia Zhou (Cassandra).

Casting for Grizabella will be announced later this year.

The tour is directed and choreographed by Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Artistic Director, Drew McOnie and follows a record-breaking summer season now playing at the venue until 19 September 2026.

Drew McOnie said: 'CATS has always celebrated the unique talents of its performers, and I can't wait for audiences across the country to experience this company's brilliance in this brand-new production. Each of these cast members will play their own special part in creating animalistic harmony under the Jellicle Moon. It's going to be quite an adventure, and we look forward to welcoming you to join us.'

About CATS

CATS at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre is part of Drew McOnie's second season as Artistic Director. It marks the third Andrew Lloyd Webber title produced by the venue in the last 10 years, following the Olivier Award-winning revival of Jesus Christ Superstar (directed by Tim Sheader and choreographed by Drew McOnie) in 2016, 2017 and 2020, and Evita (directed by Jamie Lloyd) in 2019.

Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison presents this Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production, by arrangement with LW Entertainment. Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals' productions include this year's smash-hit summer production at The London Palladium, Jesus Christ Superstar starring Sam Ryder, Starlight Express at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, the acclaimed, hit production of Evita at The London Palladium and the Olivier-Award and Tony-Award winning revival of SUNSET BLVD.

From Euston station to Victoria Grove, the strays and rebels of London gather under the Jellicle moon in the hope they'll be the chosen one. And each of them asks, because each of them dares, who will it be?

Based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, and with a legendary score which inspired generations featuring Old Deuteronomy, Macavity: The Mystery Cat, Jellicle Ball and the chart-topping hit Memory, this brand-new production of CATS, directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie (Brigadoon, Jesus Christ Superstar), is a magical musical like no other.

CATS is one of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history. The show originally premiered at the New London Theatre in 1981, where it played for 21 record-breaking years and almost 9,000 performances. The ground-breaking production was the winner of the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony awards, including Best Musical. It ran for 18 years.

Since its world premiere, CATS has been presented in over 54 countries, has been translated into 23 languages and has been seen by more than 77 million people worldwide. The Broadway cast recording won a Grammy Award for Best Cast Album. In 2026, CATS will also embark on 2 major international tours.

Joining Drew McOnie on the creative team are Sami Fendall, Set, Costume and Wigs Designer; Jessica Hung Han Yun, Lighting Designer; Adam Fisher, Sound Designer; Guy Common, Makeup Designer; Ingrid Mackinnon, Intimacy Director; Kev McCurdy, Fight Director; Will Burton, Casting Director and Alex Parker, Musical Supervisor.

Tour Dates

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot, this production of CATS after its Theatre Royal, Plymouth dates, will visit Hull, New Theatre (20 – 24 October 2026); Birmingham, Hippodrome (27 Oct -7 November 2026); Manchester, Palace Theatre (10 – 21 November 2026) Bristol, Hippodrome (24 – 28 November 2026); Llandudno, Venue Cymru (1 – 5 December 2026); Glasgow, Theatre Royal (8 – 27 December 2026); Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall (6 – 16 January 2027); Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre (19 – 23 January 2027); Sunderland, Empire Theatre (26 – 30 January 2027); Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre (9 – 13 February 2027); Norwich, Theatre Royal (16 – 27 February 2027); Belfast, Grand Opera House (2 – 13 March 2027); Dublin, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre (16 - 20 March 2027); Oxford, New Theatre (23 – 27 March 2027); Southampton, Mayflower Theatre (30 March – 10 April 2027); Edinburgh, Playhouse (20 – 24 April 2027); Bradford, Alhambra Theatre (27 April – 1 May 2027); Liverpool, Empire Theatre (5 – 15 May 2027); Woking, Woking Theatre Theatre (18 – 22 May 2027); Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre (25 – 29 May 2027); Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre (1 – 5 June 2027) and Newcastle, Theatre Royal (8 – 19 June 2027).

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