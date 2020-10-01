Finborough Theatre Musical To Be Shown Online As Part Of #FinboroughForFree

The stream is available from Thursday, 1 October 2020 until Thursday, 12 October 2020.

Finborough Theatre will present ADDING MACHINE: A MUSICAL from Thursday, 1 October 2020 until Thursday, 12 October 2020.

After 25 long years spent adding figures in the same soul-crushing job, Mr Zero suddenly finds himself replaced by a machine. For the first time in his life, Zero takes his destiny into his own hands. The consequences set him on a path through this world and beyond, offering him one last chance for love, life and redemption.

Take an extraordinary journey with Mr Zero in this stirring and hilariously dark anti-musical as it asks us to consider the true price of a human soul, told through Joshua Schmidt's haunting score, inspired by gospel, opera, jazz and rock and roll.

The 2016 UK premiere of Jason Loewith and Joshua Schmidt's multi-award winning musical adaptation of Elmer Rice's groundbreaking 1923 play is directed by Josh Seymour, named Best Director at the 2016 Off West End Theatre Awards.

Adding Machine: A Musical won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and Outstanding New Score.

As part of the Finborough Theatre's #FinboroughForFree initiative, the theatre will be releasing a new play every during our closure to watch online for free. For more information about this and other Finborough Theatre productions currently available to stream online, visit our website here.

Our OnComm Award-winning online release of Scrounger by Athena Stevens will return to the Finborough YouTube channel for a couple of days only in November. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up to date with all forthcoming releases.

