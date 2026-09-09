Finalists Revealed For Great British Theatres Awards

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The finalists for the inaugural Great British Theatres Awards have been revealed, recognising the theatres and their champions making a contribution to the UK’s cultural life. Following a response of nearly 200 nominations from theatres, cultural organisations and communities across the country, the finalists represent the breadth, ambition and vital role of theatre buildings in towns and cities nationwide.

The finalists are as follows:

Great New Build

@sohoplace, London

BEAM, Hertford

Brixton House, London

The Nest, Chichester Festival Theatre

Shakespeare North, Prescot

These finalists showed how bold new architecture can be rooted in place, accessible to everyone and guided by environmental responsibility. From flexible new auditoria to buildings inspired by historic playhouses, the finalists demonstrated how a new physical space can successfully nurture artists, regenerate its surroundings, and become a civic destination.

Great Renovation

The Arts Theatre, Cambridge

Bradford Live, Bradford

Citizens Theatre, Glasgow

The Granville Theatre, Ramsgate

Renovations can preserve a theatre’s character while transforming accessibility, comfort, technical capability and sustainability. From rescuing buildings that have been empty for many years through to carefully reinvigorating much-loved theatres, the finalists showed how long-standing venues can be equipped for new generations without losing what makes them special.

Great Amateur Theatre

The Questors Theatre, London

Seaford Little Theatre, East Sussex

Sherborne Studio Theatre, Dorset

The Swan, Yeovil

From replacing leaking roofs and insulating draughty buildings to installing hearing loops, flexible wheelchair seating and captioning facilities, these finalists showed how amateur theatres can play an outsized role in connecting their communities. They represent the breadth of extraordinary ambition showed by volunteer-led theatres.

Great Found Space

The Dipping House, Stoke-on-Trent

Front Room Theatre, Weston-super-Mare

The Horton, Epsom

Lower Marsh Arts Club (formerly The Glitch), London

Nyth, Bangor

Previously a former restaurant, a pottery shed, a redundant church, a historic chapel, and an old greengrocer, these spaces have a new life as thriving theatres that support artists and communities in coming together, breathing new life into derelict spaces.

Great Community Connection

Cast, Doncaster

Citizens Theatre, Glasgow

Derby Theatre, Derby

Eden Court, Inverness

Hoxton Hall, London

Polka Children’s Theatre, London

The Theatre Chipping Norton

Wolverhampton Grand, Wolverhampton

From school meals and free tickets to BSL cafés and dementia programmes, these finalists show the wide-ranging ways that theatres can become places of connection and belonging for their community. They have demonstrated impactful and genuine relationships with people who might otherwise feel excluded from cultural life.

Great Use of Space

Alexandra Palace, London – for its innovative use of its auditorium

Battersea Arts Centre, London – for its building takeovers

National Theatre, London - for the Natural Dye and Wellbeing Garden

Theatre Royal Plymouth, Plymouth - for Summer in the Scene Dock

These finalists brought to life overlooked corners of their theatre, from a terrace growing natural costume dyes to dance and beatboxing spilling onto staircases, a scene dock became festival stages, and an auditorium transformed into television studios and sporting arena.

Great Placemaking Partner

Glasgow City Council

Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Lambeth Council

London Borough of Harrow

Through capital investment, policy, partnerships and the creative use of vacant spaces, these finalists are regenerating town centres, strengthening local economies and building civic pride through their partnership and support of local theatres.

Great Green Theatre

Chichester Festival Theatre, Chichester

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre, Dundee

New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme

Nottingham Playhouse

The above finalists combined sustainable and energy-saving adaptations to their buildings along with carbon literacy training, sustainable production practices and environmental initiatives involving their artists, audiences and communities.

Great Public Space

Gosforth Theatre, Newcastle upon Tyne – for its café

Live Theatre, Newcastle upon Tyne – for its community garden

Polka Children’s Theatre, London – for the Y C Chan Playden

Storyhouse, Chester – for its social spaces

Having redefined what a theatre’s public spaces can be, these finalists’ cafés, gardens, play areas and libraries provide welcoming places to work, play, meet others or simply keep warm, often without visitors needing to buy a ticket.

Great British Theatres Shining Star

The Amulet Centre Limited

Leith Theatre Trust

Daniel Shrimpton, Joseph Rowntree Theatre

Graham Whitlock, Manor Pavilion Theatre

Whether through campaigning or leadership, these finalists have worked tirelessly to secure the futures of their local theatres. They represent people who know the importance of thriving theatres to the vitality and wellbeing of communities.

Joshua McTaggart, CEO of Theatres Trust, says, The Great British Theatres Awards finalists represent the greatest cultural spaces and inspiring people this country has to offer. Theatres Trust knew there was a need to celebrate these theatres and the people who keep them buzzing, but the number of nominations was truly overwhelming. The judges had an incredibly challenging time choosing the finalists, and I want to extend my congratulations to every one of them. I can’t wait to celebrate our Great British Theatres in style this November.

The inaugural awards form part of Theatres Trust’s 50th anniversary celebrations, marking five decades of championing the UK’s theatres and the communities that depend on them. Two additional honours will also be awarded at the inaugural ceremony. The Great British Theatre 2026 award will be selected by the judging panel from the category winners, and the Great British Theatres Lifetime Achievement Award will be selected by Theatres Trust.

The winners will be revealed at the inaugural Great British Theatres Awards ceremony at Central Hall Westminster on Monday 2nd November 2026.

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