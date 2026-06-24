Faye Brookes Will Lead BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL UK Tour; Initial Cast and Creatives Revealed

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The lead cast and creative team have been announced for the first UK tour production of Burlesque The Musical, based on the hit movie. The cast will be led by Faye Brookes as Tess Richarde, the Burlesque club owner played by Cher in Steven Antin's Golden Globe-winning and Best Picture-nominated 2010 film.

Fresh from its sold-out West End premiere at the Savoy Theatre, Burlesque The Musical will open a 24-venue UK tour at New Victoria Theatre, Woking on 25 July, before touring throughout 2026 and 2027, with more dates to be announced.

A second new production of Burlesque The Musical, starring Olivier Award winning Cassidy Janson as Tess, will return to London this September at brand new West End venue The Arts at Marble Arch. Full cast to be announced soon.

Additional international productions will be announced soon.

Based on Steven Antin's iconic Golden Globe-winning and Best Picture-nominated film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher, Burlesque The Musical is a glittering, high-voltage theatrical event packed with powerhouse vocals, jaw-dropping choreography, and outrageous glamour. With a creative team led by Producer, Writer & Creative Director Steven Antin, it is directed by Racky Plews (I'm Every Woman The Chaka Khan Musical, Green Day's American Idiot) with choreography by Robin Antin (creator of The Pussycat Dolls).

Step inside a club where sequins shimmer, seduction sparkles, and a single song can change your life forever. When Ali heads to New York searching for her mother, Tess Richarde, she is swept into a dazzling underground world of ambition, temptation, music, and desire - discovering not only her extraordinary voice, but the family she never knew she needed.

Featuring songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Jess Folley, Todrick Hall, and Steven Antin, Burlesque The Musical is a scintillating celebration of self-discovery, empowerment, and unapologetic fabulousness.

The creative team includes writer and creative director Steven Antin, director Racky Plews, choreographers Robin Antin and Aaron Renfree, associate choreographer Xena Gusthart, orchestrator and arranger Tom Curran, musical supervisor Adam Langston, musical director Rob Wicks, set designer Sara Perks, lighting designer Joshie Harriette, Costume Designer Marco Marco, sound designer Ben Harrison, video designer Duncan McLean, wigs designers Marco Marco and Jess & Jo for JJ Wigs, make-up designer Dominic Skinner, casting director Harry Blumenau CDG, associate casting director Laura Seaborn, associate director Christopher D. Clegg, associate musical director Bianca Fung, costume supervisor Laura Hargreaves, props supervisor Kristy Durman, production manager Toby P. Darvill for Production Solutions Group, associate production manager Lewis Moore, and general manager for Hartshorn Hook Productions Kiki Stevenson.

Biographies

As Tess Richarde, Faye Brookes became a household name (Best Newcomer at the 22nd National Television Awards) as Kate Connor in Coronation Street, with her screen brother played by The X Factor winner Shayne Ward. Leaving after four years, she was later runner up in the 13th series of Dancing On Ice. On stage, her many musical theatre starring roles include Roxie Hart in Chicago, Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, Princess Fiona in Shrek and Fran in Strictly Ballroom.

Ryan Carter (playing both Sean & Ms Loretta) has just finished playing The Iceberg in Titanique in the West End. His other West End credits include playing Smokey Robinson in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations and Eddie Kendricks in Motown The Musical. He was Jagwire in Bat Out Of Hell (UK Tour) , The Hard Man in Choir of Man (UK tour) and Pierre in The Boy Friend (Menier Chocolate Factory).

As Ali Rose, Gracie O'Brien, a recent graduate, will be making her professional stage debut. Her roles in training include Beverly Bass in Come From Away and Margaret New in Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Davide Fienauri (Vince) was most recently in Kiss of the Spider Woman (Curve Leicester & UK tour). His West End credits include cover Christian and cover Santiago in Moulin Rouge, Cover Kristoff and cover Pabbie in Frozen and ensemble in Mary Poppins,

Tyler Davis (Jackson) made his West End and Broadway debut as Sheldrake in Jamie Lloyd's production of Sunset Blvd. He was more recently seen as 3D/1st Cover Biff Tannen in Back To The Future the Musical in the West End.

Vanessa Ela Young (Nikki) made her West End debut in The Drifters Girl as understudy to Beverley Knight as Faye Treadwell. She was Alternate Satine in Moulin Rouge the Musical.

Tour Dates

WOKING

New Victoria Theatre

Saturday 25 July - Saturday 1 August

SUNDERLAND

Sunderland Empire

Thursday 6 - Saturday 15 August (2 weeks)

STOKE ON TRENT

Regent Theatre

Tuesday 25 - Saturday 29 August

CARDIFF

Wales Millennium Centre

Tuesday 1 - Saturdav 5 September

GLASGOW

King's Theatre

Tuesday 8 - Saturday 19 September (2 weeks)

BRADFORD

Alhambra Theatre

Tuesday 22 - Saturday 26 September

SOUTHEND

Cliff's Pavilion Theatre

Tuesday 29 Sep tember - Saturday 3 October

BIRMINGHAM

The Alexandra

Tuesday 6 - Saturday 17 October (2 weeks)

SHEFFIELD

Lyceum Theatre

Tuesday 27 - Saturday 31 October (2 weeks)

HIGH WYCOMBE

Wycombe Swan

Tuesday 3 - Saturday 7 November

AYLESBURY

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Tuesday 17 - Saturday 21 November

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool Empire

Tuesday 24 November - Saturday 5 December (2 weeks)

BLACKPOOL

Winter Gardens

Tuesday 22 December - Saturday 2 January (2 weeks)

MANCHESTER

Opera House

Tuesday 5 - Saturday 23 January (3 weeks)

NORTHAMPTON

Royal & Derngate

Tuesday 26 - Saturday 30 January

EDINBURGH

Edinburgh Playhouse

Tuesday 16 - Saturday 27 February (2 weeks)

LLANDUDNO

Venue Cymru

Tuesday 16 - Saturday 20 March

YORK

Grand Opera House

Tuesday 23 March - Saturday 3-April (2 weeks)

WOLVERHAMPTON

Grand Theatre

Tuesday 6 - Saturday 10 April

HULL

New Theatre

Tuesday 20 - Saturday 24 April

OXFORD

New Theatre

Tuesday 4 - Saturday 8 May

WIMBLEDON

New Wimbledon Theatre

Tuesday 11 - Saturday 15 May

CANTERBURY

Marlowe Theatre

Tuesday 25 - Saturday 29 May(On sale soon)

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