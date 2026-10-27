Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Farah Ashraf's PINK RABBIT to Make London Debut at Soho Theatre
Performances will run Tuesday 24th November – Saturday 12th December 2026.
Following a run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Farah Ashraf's (Santi & Naz; Soho Theatre, The Railway Children; Bradford 2025) solo play about the complicated inheritance of shame and the search for female pleasure, Pink Rabbit is set to make its official London debut. Winner of a Bestie Award and the Shedload-of-Future Fund 2026, Pink Rabbit follows eighteen-year-old British Pakistani Amna as she juggles presenting as a good Muslim daughter, whilst hiding the OnlyFans account her mother knows nothing about.
The show follows Amna, who has perfected the art of performance. At home she is the good Muslim daughter: polite, modest and obedient. Online, she becomes PersianBaby, cultivating intimacy and desire through an OnlyFans account. After being approached on social media by a man interested in paying her for webcam calls, Amna finds herself caught between desire and expectations, enjoying newfound financial freedom whilst having to please her conservative mother.
Pink Rabbit blends lyrical spoken word and live audience address to explore a modern coming of age story of a young girl finding power and financial freedom whilst balancing her faith. The show ultimately leads audiences to question the space for desire for women of all ages and in South Asian cultures as well as how intergenerational trauma can manifest itself through time.
Direction and dramaturgy are led by Soho Theatre Creative Associate Alessandro Babalola (Flesh and Bone, 2017 Fringe First winner and 2019 Olivier Award Winner), alongside Producer Daljinder Johal (Fairview Park; Channel 4, Ratthum (blood); BFI Film Festival) and Associate Director Aoife Smyth (Macbeth; Screen Northants, O, FFS; Greenside Edinburgh).
Writer and performer Farah Ashraf comments: 'I first wrote Pink Rabbit as a five-minute scratch piece at drama school, out of frustration with how I felt South Asian & Muslim women were boxed in onstage. Since then, it's grown with me, from Edinburgh Fringe to Soho Theatre, pushing me to become a braver, bolder and more rigorous artist. I love creating work that's messy, complex, funny and unapologetic. At its heart, the play is about the masks we wear to feel loved, desired and accepted, and that very human need to feel seen. It's about sex, but it's not sexy.'
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