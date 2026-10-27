Farah Ashraf's PINK RABBIT to Make London Debut at Soho Theatre

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Following a run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Farah Ashraf's (Santi & Naz; Soho Theatre, The Railway Children; Bradford 2025) solo play about the complicated inheritance of shame and the search for female pleasure, Pink Rabbit is set to make its official London debut. Winner of a Bestie Award and the Shedload-of-Future Fund 2026, Pink Rabbit follows eighteen-year-old British Pakistani Amna as she juggles presenting as a good Muslim daughter, whilst hiding the OnlyFans account her mother knows nothing about.

The show follows Amna, who has perfected the art of performance. At home she is the good Muslim daughter: polite, modest and obedient. Online, she becomes PersianBaby, cultivating intimacy and desire through an OnlyFans account. After being approached on social media by a man interested in paying her for webcam calls, Amna finds herself caught between desire and expectations, enjoying newfound financial freedom whilst having to please her conservative mother.

Pink Rabbit blends lyrical spoken word and live audience address to explore a modern coming of age story of a young girl finding power and financial freedom whilst balancing her faith. The show ultimately leads audiences to question the space for desire for women of all ages and in South Asian cultures as well as how intergenerational trauma can manifest itself through time.

Direction and dramaturgy are led by Soho Theatre Creative Associate Alessandro Babalola (Flesh and Bone, 2017 Fringe First winner and 2019 Olivier Award Winner), alongside Producer Daljinder Johal (Fairview Park; Channel 4, Ratthum (blood); BFI Film Festival) and Associate Director Aoife Smyth (Macbeth; Screen Northants, O, FFS; Greenside Edinburgh).

Writer and performer Farah Ashraf comments: 'I first wrote Pink Rabbit as a five-minute scratch piece at drama school, out of frustration with how I felt South Asian & Muslim women were boxed in onstage. Since then, it's grown with me, from Edinburgh Fringe to Soho Theatre, pushing me to become a braver, bolder and more rigorous artist. I love creating work that's messy, complex, funny and unapologetic. At its heart, the play is about the masks we wear to feel loved, desired and accepted, and that very human need to feel seen. It's about sex, but it's not sexy.'

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 16 Hrs 29 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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