FLEABAG, OTHELLO, HEX, and More Join National Theatre at Home's Autumn Streaming Lineup

The National Theatre has revealed its autumn season on the National Theatre at Home streaming platform.

The new season of shows is being accompanied by an invitation from the National Theatre to audiences to ‘Take Your Seats’ for a special free worldwide release of Othello on YouTube on 19 October in celebration of 60 years of entertaining and inspiring audiences around the world.

Available from today, the National Theatre’s enchanting new musical based on Sleeping Beauty Hex, kicks off the autumn season. Deep in the wood, a lonely fairy longs for someone to bless. But when her dream turns into a nightmare and blessing becomes a curse, she is plunged into a frantic, hundred-year quest to somehow make everything right. With book by Tanya Ronder, music by Jim Fortune and lyrics by Rufus Norris, this original, colourful and big-hearted musical delighted audiences last year on the Olivier stage and is suitable for audiences big and small.

Straight Line Crazy (The Bridge Theatre) will be available today to stream in the United States for the first time. Ralph Fiennes leads the cast as Robert Moses in David Hare’s blazing account of the most powerful man in New York.

Launching on 10 October is James Graham’s multi-award-winning new drama Best of Enemies (Second Half Productions, Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Wessex Grove, Young Vic and Headlong). Inspired by the Documentary Film by Morgan Neville and Robert Gordon, David Harewood (Homeland) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) play feuding political rivals in this blistering political thriller. In 1968 America, two men fight to become the next president. As beliefs are challenged and slurs slung, a new frontier in American politics is opening and television news is about to be transformed forever.

On Thursday 19 October audiences across the UK and around the globe are invited to join the National Theatre’s 60th anniversary celebrations with a special free worldwide stream of Othello, directed by the National Theatre’s Deputy Artistic Director, Clint Dyer. The initiative, called Take Your Seats, will allow anyone, anywhere in the world, to enjoy this ground- breaking National Theatre production for free. The stream will be free to watch on YouTube until 22 October, after which it will be available for free on NT at Home, until 26 October.

Take Your Seats brings audiences around the world together to enjoy the National Theatre for a one-night special watch-a-long in the comfort of their own homes. Olivier Award winner Giles Terera (Hamilton) and Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) lead as Othello and Desdemona in Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedy, directed by Clint Dyer (Death of England: Parts 1, 2 and 3). Wed in secret, Desdemona and Othello crave a new life together. But as unseen forces conspire against them, they find their future is not theirs to decide. Filmed live on the Lyttelton stage, a version with audio description and British Sign Language will also be available. This release has made been possible by NT at Home’s partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Added to National Theatre at Home on the 7 November is Fleabag (DryWhite, Soho Theatre and Annapurna Theatre), the award-winning play that inspired the BBC hit TV series, written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge's. With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose.

Also added in November will be the National Theatre’s 2023 revival of The Corn is Green, with Olivier-Award nominated, Nicola Walker (Unforgotten, The Spilt) playing the visionary Miss Moffatt. This semi-autobiographical play from Emlyn Williams’, directed by Dominic Cooke, follows Miss Lily Moffat as she arrives in rural North Wales, determined to help young local miners out of poverty by teaching them to read and write. But when she faces growing resistance from the community, she does everything in her power to forge the unruly Morgan Evans a new future.

To mark National Theatre’s at Home’s third anniversary on the 1 December, two titles join the platform, the 2022 production of The Crucible at the National Theatre with Erin Doherty (The Crown) and Brendan Cowell (Yerma). Raised to be seen, a group of young women in Salem suddenly find their words have an almighty power. Directed by Lyndsey Turner (Hamlet) this contemporary new staging was captured live from the Olivier Stage.

Grenfell: in the words of survivors rounds up the new titles added to the streaming platform. A powerful new verbatim play from the testimony of residents at the heart of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Created from interviews conducted with a group of survivors and bereaved, this new play from Gillian Slovo (Another World: Losing our Children to Islamic State), is co- directed by Phyllida Lloyd (The Donmar Shakespeare Trilogy) and Anthony Simpson- Pike (The P Word).

All titles on National Theatre at Home are available with captions, and over 70% of titles are available with Audio Description. We continue to add to our British Sign Language titles with Othello this autumn.

National Theatre at Home is available at ntathome.com, with single titles to rent from £5.99–£7.99, a monthly subscription for £9.99 or an annual subscription for £99.99. Gift membership is also available as a one/two/three month or one-year subscription.

