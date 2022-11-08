FIVE CHILDREN AND IT Comes to the Tabard This Christmas Season

Theatre at the Tabard presents Five Children and It as their Christmas production, adapted from the novel by E. Nesbit. Tabard Artistic Director Simon Reilly directs an ensemble cast in this magical family adventure story featuring the mysterious Psammead, a sand fairy whose wish-granting doesn't always turn out as intended. The production opens at the Theatre at the Tabard on 13 December, with previews from 8 December, and runs until 31 December.

Cast: Lucia Jade Barker (Anthea), Adam Boyle (The Psammead/Father/Other roles), Lucy Mai Heathcote (Jane), Sam Lightfoot-Loftus (Cyril), Ben Prout (Robert), Lizzie Treece (Mother/Other roles),

Director: Simon Reilly; Designer: Clara Clark; Lighting Designer: Nat Green; Sound Designer: Nick Gilbert; Movement Director: Alexandra Ewing; Costume Supervisor: Elion Mittiger

How often do you really mean it when you say 'I wish I had...'?

On a trip to the countryside for Christmas, five siblings discover a magical, ancient and grumpy sand fairy whose wish-granting isn't always as straightforward as they might hope.

A series of wishing adventures ensues, with some lessons along the way in being careful what you wish for.

Join Cyril, Anthea, Robert, Jane, baby 'Lamb' and the mysterious Psammead for some fun, frolics and flights of fancy at the Tabard this Christmas.

Adapted by Louise Haddington from the classic children's book by E. Nesbit (author of The Railway Children), and featuring songs and puppetry, Five Children and It is a magical, festive production for the whole family.