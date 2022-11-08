Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FIVE CHILDREN AND IT Comes to the Tabard This Christmas Season

Performances run 8 – 31 December 2022.

Nov. 08, 2022  
FIVE CHILDREN AND IT Comes to the Tabard This Christmas Season

Theatre at the Tabard presents Five Children and It as their Christmas production, adapted from the novel by E. Nesbit. Tabard Artistic Director Simon Reilly directs an ensemble cast in this magical family adventure story featuring the mysterious Psammead, a sand fairy whose wish-granting doesn't always turn out as intended. The production opens at the Theatre at the Tabard on 13 December, with previews from 8 December, and runs until 31 December.

Cast: Lucia Jade Barker (Anthea), Adam Boyle (The Psammead/Father/Other roles), Lucy Mai Heathcote (Jane), Sam Lightfoot-Loftus (Cyril), Ben Prout (Robert), Lizzie Treece (Mother/Other roles),

Director: Simon Reilly; Designer: Clara Clark; Lighting Designer: Nat Green; Sound Designer: Nick Gilbert; Movement Director: Alexandra Ewing; Costume Supervisor: Elion Mittiger

How often do you really mean it when you say 'I wish I had...'?

On a trip to the countryside for Christmas, five siblings discover a magical, ancient and grumpy sand fairy whose wish-granting isn't always as straightforward as they might hope.

A series of wishing adventures ensues, with some lessons along the way in being careful what you wish for.

Join Cyril, Anthea, Robert, Jane, baby 'Lamb' and the mysterious Psammead for some fun, frolics and flights of fancy at the Tabard this Christmas.

Adapted by Louise Haddington from the classic children's book by E. Nesbit (author of The Railway Children), and featuring songs and puppetry, Five Children and It is a magical, festive production for the whole family.




Photos: First Look at RODGERS & HAMMERSTEINS CINDERELLA at Hope Mill Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Hope Mill Theatre
All new production photos have been released for Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella musical at Manchester’s Hope Mill Theatre. Check them out here!
Wise Children Announce The Return Of Their Company Mentorship Scheme Photo
Wise Children Announce The Return Of Their Company Mentorship Scheme
Wise Children has announced the return of the Wise Children Mentorship Scheme, following the success of the pilot in 2022, where the company mentored director and theatre-maker Meghan Doyle.
Trinity Theatre Announces 2023 Tour Of Arthur Millers ALL MY SONS Photo
Trinity Theatre Announces 2023 Tour Of Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS
2023 will see Trinity Theatre mount a touring production of Arthur Miller's classic play All My Sons.
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to Watford Palace Theatre Next Month Photo
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to Watford Palace Theatre Next Month
The Watford Palace Theatre panto has been bringing Christmas cheer to audiences since 1908 (oh yes it has!), this year reuniting the team behind last year's smash hit Dick Whittington and His Cat.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


CRYBABIES: BAGBEARD Comes to the Soho Theatre in January 2023CRYBABIES: BAGBEARD Comes to the Soho Theatre in January 2023
November 8, 2022

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the woods... following their smash hit run at this year's Edinburgh Festival; Edinburgh Fringe Best Newcomer nominees (2019), Crybabies (James Gault, Michael Clarke and Ed Jones) are bringing their new creation: Bagbeard to The Soho Theatre.
Photos/Video: First Look at Michael Luwoye and the Cast of MANDELA in RehearsalPhotos/Video: First Look at Michael Luwoye and the Cast of MANDELA in Rehearsal
November 8, 2022

The world premiere musical Mandela has released all new photos and video from the rehearsal room, featuring a first glimpse and early listen of the soaring new musical ahead of its opening at the Young Vic Theatre. 
Photos: First Look at the Cast of ELF THE MUSICAL at the Dominion TheatrePhotos: First Look at the Cast of ELF THE MUSICAL at the Dominion Theatre
November 8, 2022

Previews begin at the Dominion Theatre on 14 November, with the official opening taking place on 24 November. The cast of ELF includes Simon Lipkin as Buddy, Rebecca Lock as Emily Hobbs, Georgina Castle as Jovie, Tom Chambers as Walter Hobbs, Kim Ismay as Debs, Nicholas Pound as Santa and Dermot Canavan as Store Manager.
Benjamin Rauhala and His West End Besties Come to Cadogan Hall in February 2023Benjamin Rauhala and His West End Besties Come to Cadogan Hall in February 2023
November 8, 2022

BENJAMIN RAUHALA & HIS WEST END BESTIES comes to the Cadogan Hall on Sunday 5 February at 6.30pm.
Celebrate Christmas In Cinemas With THE NUTCRACKER Next MonthCelebrate Christmas In Cinemas With THE NUTCRACKER Next Month
November 8, 2022

The Royal Ballet has announced that Peter Wright's much-loved production of The Nutcracker will be broadcast live to over 900 cinemas this Christmas.