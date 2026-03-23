FAWLTY TOWERS – THE PLAY To Tour To Milton Keynes Theatre

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The stage adaptation of FAWLTY TOWERS – THE PLAY, written by John Cleese and based on the original television series co-written with Connie Booth, will play Milton Keynes Theatre from April 28 through May 2 as part of a UK tour. The production follows two sold-out West End runs and continues its national engagement.

Directed by Caroline Jay Ranger, the play features Danny Bayne as Basil Fawlty, Mia Austen as Sybil, Hemi Yeroham as Manuel, Joanne Clifton as Polly, Paul Nicholas as The Major, and Jemma Churchill as Mrs Richards. The company also includes Greg Haiste, Emily Winter, Dawn Buckland, John Hasler, Adam Elliott, Neil Stewart, Josie Brightwell, Ashleigh Harvey, Ben Jacobson, Matthew Gordon, and Raymond Rose.

The adaptation brings together material from three original episodes of the television series—“The Hotel Inspector,” “The Germans,” and “Communication Problems”—reworked into a two-hour stage production with a newly created finale. The story follows Basil Fawlty as he attempts to impress suspected hotel inspectors while managing a series of escalating complications involving guests, staff, and his wife Sybil.

“I’m thrilled with the top-class group of comedy actors that we've assembled for the UK tour of Fawlty Towers - The Play which begins in September. September also marks exactly 50 years since the first ever TV episode was broadcast on the BBC. I never thought that all these years later the stage show would get the reception that it has. But here we are, still making theatres rock with laughter,” said John Cleese.

First broadcast on BBC Two in 1975, Fawlty Towers ran for 12 episodes and received multiple awards, including two BAFTAs for Best Situation Comedy. In 2000, it was voted the best British television programme of all time in a British Film Institute poll.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at Milton Keynes Theatre from April 28 through May 2. Tickets are available at ATGTICKETS.COM/MilTONKEYNES.