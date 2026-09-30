FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE to Mark 15 Years in West End
The production will play its landmark 4,000th West End performance on 22 January 2027, before marking 15 years since its official West End opening on 26 October 2027.
Faulty Towers The Dining Experience, the international immersive dining phenomenon will celebrate 30 years worldwide and 15 years in the West End in 2027, alongside its 4,000th West End performance.
The production will play its landmark 4,000th West End performance on 22 January 2027, before marking 15 years since its official West End opening on 26 October 2027.
First performed in Brisbane in 1997, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience has since become an international theatrical phenomenon, appearing in 43 countries worldwide and welcoming millions of guests. The production has toured more countries than any other Australian theatrical export, surpassing Tap Dogs, which has played in 37 countries.
Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is the world's longest-running immersive dining production and the longest-running Fawlty Towers production worldwide. By length of West End tenure, it is also currently the eighth longest-running production still playing there (as the production is not a member of the Society of London Theatre, it does not appear in SOLT's official longevity records.)
The show's extraordinary longevity has been built in part on its ability to go where conventional theatrical productions often cannot. Alongside theatres, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience has performed in hotel dining rooms, clubs, function spaces and unusual venues across the world, creating a touring model that has enabled the production to reach audiences far beyond traditional theatre buildings.
Created in 1997, long before immersive and interactive theatre became a familiar part of the theatrical landscape, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience places its audiences at the heart of the action.
When the audience become diners in the 'Faulty Towers' restaurant, pretty much anything can happen – because 70% of the show is improvised. The fun starts as guests wait to be seated. It then hurtles along in a two-hour tour de force of gags and shambolic service as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve a 1970s-style three-course meal together with a good dollop of mayhem.
The anniversary year will also see Faulty Towers The Dining Experience return to Australia for a major national tour, including iconic Australian venues such as the Sydney Opera House, Arts Centre Melbourne, and the Adelaide Fringe Festival.
The show will also embark on a major Scotland tour in spring 2027, visiting Palm Court Hotel, Aberdeen from 14–18 April, Forgan's Broughty Ferry, Dundee from 20–22 April,
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