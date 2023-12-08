Exclusive: Tickets for HELLO DOLLY! Now On Sale

Exclusive: Hello Dolly! Tickets Now On Sale!

Multi-Olivier and BAFTA Award-winning Imelda Staunton is back where she belongs in Hello, Dolly! Coming to The London Palladium for a limited summer season, this brand-new production re-unites Imelda with Director Dominic Cooke following the critically acclaimed Follies at the National Theatre.

Joining Imelda are Andy Nyman, Jenna Russell, Tyrone Huntley and Harry Hepple. Meddlesome socialite turned matchmaker Dolly Levi travels to Yonkers, New York to find a match for the miserly, unmarried ‘half-a-millionaire’ Horace Vandergelder, but everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is for herself.

With music and lyrics by the legendary Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles, Mack and Mabel, Mame) and book by Michael Stewart (42nd Street, Mack and Mabel, Barnum), Hello, Dolly! is one of the most iconic musicals of all time. Jerry Herman’s timeless score includes ‘Put On Your Sunday Clothes’, ‘Ribbons Down My Back’, ‘Before the Parade Passes By’, ‘Elegance’, ‘It Only Takes a Moment’ and of course, ‘Hello, Dolly!’ Don’t miss your chance to see this classic Broadway musical, opening July 2024.

Hello Dolly! is at The London Palladium from 6 July - 14 September 2024