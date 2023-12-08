Exclusive: Tickets for HELLO DOLLY! Now On Sale

The iconic musical, starring Imelda Staunton, finally comes to the London Palladium in 2024

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo 2 Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation
STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Cast Recording Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Bernadette Pe Photo 3 STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS Concert Will Release a Cast Recording
Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 4 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM

London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Exclusive: Tickets for HELLO DOLLY! Now On Sale

Exclusive: Hello Dolly! Tickets Now On Sale!

Multi-Olivier and BAFTA Award-winning Imelda Staunton is back where she belongs in Hello, Dolly! Coming to The London Palladium for a limited summer season, this brand-new production re-unites Imelda with Director Dominic Cooke following the critically acclaimed Follies at the National Theatre.

Joining Imelda are Andy Nyman, Jenna Russell, Tyrone Huntley and Harry Hepple. Meddlesome socialite turned matchmaker Dolly Levi travels to Yonkers, New York to find a match for the miserly, unmarried ‘half-a-millionaire’ Horace Vandergelder, but everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is for herself.

With music and lyrics by the legendary Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles, Mack and Mabel, Mame) and book by Michael Stewart (42nd Street, Mack and Mabel, Barnum), Hello, Dolly! is one of the most iconic musicals of all time. Jerry Herman’s timeless score includes ‘Put On Your Sunday Clothes’, ‘Ribbons Down My Back’, ‘Before the Parade Passes By’, ‘Elegance’, ‘It Only Takes a Moment’ and of course, ‘Hello, Dolly!’ Don’t miss your chance to see this classic Broadway musical, opening July 2024.

Exclusive: Hello Dolly! Tickets Now On Sale!

Hello Dolly! is at The London Palladium from 6 July - 14 September 2024


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES

1
Photo

2
Empower In Motion Gala Enlists Internationally Acclaimed Dancers Photo
Empower In Motion Gala Enlists Internationally Acclaimed Dancers

A host of exciting new names have been announced as part of Children Today's fundraising gala, Empower in Motion – A Ballet Inclusive, at Sadler's Wells on February 7th, 2024. Learn more about the gala here!

3
The Yard Reveals Two World Premieres For 2024 Photo
The Yard Reveals Two World Premieres For 2024

The Yard Theatre follows its run of James Fritz's The Flea, which saw a record-breaking number of people attend a new production at the venue, by announcing two world premieres for 2024. Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

4
Review: OLIVER!, Leeds Playhouse Photo
Review: OLIVER!, Leeds Playhouse

Family show retains enough edge to honour its sources, providing thrills and spectacle and that wonderful, wonderful score

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Photos: First Look at Rehearsals for THE WIZARD OF OZ UK and Ireland TourPhotos: First Look at Rehearsals for THE WIZARD OF OZ UK and Ireland Tour
Tickets from £18 for HIR at the Park TheatreTickets from £18 for HIR at the Park Theatre
Photos: First look at the Rose Theatre's PETER PANPhotos: First look at the Rose Theatre's PETER PAN
Review: THE NUTCRACKER, Royal Opera HouseReview: THE NUTCRACKER, Royal Opera House

Videos

First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
WICKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARMONY
SPAMALOT

Recommended For You