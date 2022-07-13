Exclusive Ticket Prices For GREASE: THE MUSICAL

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GREASE: THE MUSICAL

Tickets from just £20 for the hit West End show

Jul. 13, 2022  
Grease The Musical

The One You Want. The One You Need. Oh Yes Indeed!

Grittier and more electrifying than ever before,the world's best-loved musical returns to London, starring Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine.

After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?

Bursting with hits including "Summer Nights" ,"Greased Lightnin'", "Hopelessly Devoted to You" and "You're the One That I Want", this thrilling new production is directed by the Leicester Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, and choreographed by the legendary Arlene Phillips.

Grease arrives back in the West End for 26 weeks only from 3 May 2022.

It's the one that you want -so don't miss out!

Exclusive Prices

Tickets from £20.

Valid Monday to Friday until 26 August 2022

(Excl. 4 and 11 August matinee performances).

Book by 16 July



