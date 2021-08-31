Exclusive: Mark Read Will Perform 'Stop the Show' at West End Live 2021

A1's, Mark Read, injects pandemic support to performers and bubbling break-through artists with the release of his first official solo single, exactly 20 years after winning Brit Award for British Breakthrough Act; in support of charity, Acting For Others.

Mark will perform at this year's West End Live, performing 'Stop the Show' live for the first time on Sunday 19th September at 4pm in Trafalgar Square.

Exactly 20 years on from winning a Brit Award for 'British Breakthrough Act' in 2001, beating the likes of Coldplay and Craig David, A1's* Mark Read steps-up to encourage the next generation of burgeoning artists to 'never stop', with his first solo single 'Stop The Show' - out now. As the pandemic made 'breaking through' even harder for new talent, Mark felt compelled to write a track which shone as an anthem to all struggling performers across stage, screen and music. Mark is using the track as the anthem for Acting For Others (AFO)**, which is made up of 14 individual acting charities, offering financial and emotional support to the entertainment profession which has fallen on tough times. Dame Judy Dench, Jenny Agutter and Hayley Mills are amongst the AFO ambassadors.

Mark kept himself very busy during lockdown by creating the studio-quality music video to 'Stop the Show' in his living room using a green screen and self-taught video-editing skills.

Rescheduled due to COVID, Mark will be playing Jack in this year's pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, at the Redditch Palace Theatre from 12th December 2021 to 3rd January 2022.

About Mark Read

Mark Read is a British singer/songwriter, best known as a member of the band A1, one of the most popular and successful chart bands of the late 90s & early 2000s.



Born into a very musical family, Mark's dad was a member of the Wild Angels, a rock and roll band; his mum, also a songwriter, a pianist and drummer; and his grandmother, one of the original 60s Tiller Girls. He started playing the piano at age 3 and took to the stage for the first time at age 7, but his first big break came at the age of 19 as part of A1.

A1 achieved great success across the globe, including two UK number 1 singles, eight Top Ten hits, five studio albums and countless awards, including MTV, Smash Hits, Disney Channel and Brit Award for Best Newcomer.

The band still has a huge worldwide following. The show returns for A1 fans as the Boys are Back tour commences in September (having been forced to halt during lockdown), and an A1 headliner tour, 'The A-Game Tour' is scheduled for October all around the UK. A1 are also in the middle of recording a new album, so the boys are back in the studio later this year.

An accomplished hit songwriter, Mark has also penned songs for a number of International Artistes, including Michael Bolton, Boyzone, John Barrowman, Ruthie Henshall, Charlotte Church and The Hollies.

Mark has played the piano and provided vocals on numerous album projects, film soundtracks (including Harry Potter), video games (Little Big Planet) and for many winners of X Factor and Britain's Got Talent.

As a composer, Mark's proudest moment to date was having a song he co-wrote, 'We Will Remember Them', recorded by an all-star cast - including Michael Bolton, Robin Gibb and Paul Carrack - with all proceeds going towards Help for Heroes and Royal British Legion. Mark performed the song to a rousing ovation at the Royal Albert Hall in 2009.

Mark produced and co-wrote the soundtrack to Noah - A Musical Adventure, which toured the UK in 2014 and 2015.

In musical theatre, Mark has performed in the 2018 UK & Ireland theatre tour of A Spoonful of Sherman, Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls (Epsom Playhouse) The Balladeer in Assassins and Roger in Rent (Beck Theatre) Prince Charming in Cinderella (Aylesbury Waterside), Joe in Santa Claus the Musical (New Theatre Royal Portsmouth) Dandini in Cinderella (Worthing Pavilion) and Aladdin (Marina Theatre). He has performed on many P&O and Princess cruise ships as a guest entertainer and also starred in Seasons of Love (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane). Mark also joined Strictly Come Dancing Pro Kristina Rihanoff for her 'Audience With' tour of the UK, Scotland and Ireland as host and special guest singer.



