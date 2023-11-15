Exclusive 48hr Presale for SHREK THE MUSICAL, at the Eventim Apollo

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

London just got Shrektacular!

You don’t have to go Far Far Away to find an unforgettable experience at London’s legendary Eventim Apollo; Shrek the Musical – a Shrektacular stage adaptation of the blockbuster movie.

Join Shrek, (Antony Lawrence) and Donkey, (Brandon Lee Sears) on their intrepid journey to rescue the beautiful, but cursed, Princess Fiona (Joanne Clifton) from a castle protected by a fearsome fire-breathing dragon (Cherece Richards). Forget Hollywood endings, this story is what happens when freaks do fairy tales!

With a production as sharp as a Donkey one-liner, Shrek the Musical rolls out ogre-sized fun. It effortlessly blends laugh-out-loud comedy, uplifting dance numbers and a core message of self-acceptance – proving ‘beautiful ain’t always pretty’.

Hitting London for 6 weeks only, don’t miss your chance to round up the whole family for an unforgettable night out. You wouldn’t want this award-winning story of acceptance to turn into a tale of regret. Book now!

Tickets From £24.00 for Shrek The Musical

Shrek The Musical is at the Eventim Apollo from 19 July 2024 - 05 January 2025




RELATED STORIES

1
Miriam-Teak Lee and More Join CHRISTMAS ACTUALLY at The Royal Festival Hall Photo
Miriam-Teak Lee and More Join CHRISTMAS ACTUALLY at The Royal Festival Hall

The initial lineup has been revealed for Christmas Actually a brand-new festive show curated by Richard Curtis and directed by Daniel Raggett at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

2
POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL Returns to Southwark Playhouse in 2024 Photo
POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL Returns to Southwark Playhouse in 2024

Following a riotous hit run at Southwark Playhouse Borough in 2023, the critically acclaimed POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL will return to London bigger and better than ever. 

3
Charlie Josephines COWBOIS Will Transfer to London; Full Cast Revealed Photo
Charlie Josephine's COWBOIS Will Transfer to London; Full Cast Revealed

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) and Royal Court Theatre have announced the London transfer of Charlie Josephine's rollicking queer western Cowbois. 

4
First Two Titles Announced for Royal Albert Halls 2024 Films in Concert Photo
First Two Titles Announced for Royal Albert Hall's 2024 Films in Concert

Two titles have been announced for the Royal Albert Hall’s Films in Concert series in 2024 – Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark™ Live in Concert, and the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Concert. 

