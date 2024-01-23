Exclusive 24hr Presale for HARRY CLARKE, Starring Billy Crudup

Exclusive 24 Hour Presale for Harry Clarke, starring Billy Crudup

80 minutes. 19 characters. 1 tour-de-force performance.



Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Coast of Utopia, No Man’s Land, Almost Famous) delivers an acting “masterclass” (New York Theatre Guide) in David Cale’s wickedly funny thriller Harry Clarke, transferring to London’s West End from March direct from sell-out runs in New York and Los Angeles.



Harry Clarke has a secret. Well, Philip Brugglestein has a secret - but people only have eyes for seductive Londoner Harry...



Conjuring comparisons to The Talented Mr. Ripley and Saltburn with a touch of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Harry Clarke keeps audiences guessing – charting the exploits of an awkward Midwestern man who moves to New York City to charm his way into a wealthy family.

Harry Clarke is at the Ambassadors Theatre from 9 March - 11 May