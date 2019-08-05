European Premiere of ANAHERA Comes to the Finborough Theatre

The European premiere of Emma Kinane's multi-award-winning new play Anahera opens at the Finborough Theatre for a four week limited season on Tuesday, 3 September 2019 (Press Nights: Thursday, 5 September 2019 and Friday, 6 September 2019 at 7.30pm).

A European debut for an exciting new voice from New Zealand.

11-year-old Harry Hunter is missing.

While they wait for news, Anahera - a newly qualified Māori social worker - supports Harry's distraught parents.

But as the hours pass and the situation pushes everyone to their limits, Anahera is forced to take a stand.

Anahera returns to the Finborough Theatre where it was originally given a staged reading in Vibrant 2018 - A Festival of Finborough Playwrights. In New Zealand, it was chosen for Auckland Theatre Company's workshop Next Stage in 2015 and was a finalist in the Adam NZ Play Awards in 2016. It premiered in September 2017 at Circa Theatre in Wellington, receiving rave reviews, and won Most Outstanding New New Zealand Play at the Wellington Theatre Awards 2017.

Playwright Emma Kinane is an award winning writer and actor. She is a graduate of Toi Whakaari: New Zealand Drama School and has worked as an actor, writer and director in theatre, television, film and radio. She has a Master's Degree in Scriptwriting from the International Institute of Modern Letters at Victoria University. Her writing includes co-writing the plays Turbine, Paua and The December Brother with the SEEyD Collective, her radio play Clouds which aired on Radio NZ in 2014, and short film Bastard, part of the 2018 anthology feature Encounters. Her latest play Micronation Street recently had a workshop and rehearsed reading at Circa Theatre, Wellington.

Director Alice Kornitzer began her career as an actor at the Berliner Ensemble in Germany, before returning to the UK, where she gained a Drama BA from the University of Bristol. Direction includes Chummy (White Bear Theatre) which was nominated for four OffWestEnd Awards including Best Director, Wuthering Heights (National Tour), Apocalypse Laow (Katzspace), Sir Walter's Women (The Great Hall, Winchester, for Hampshire Heritage Trust), The Taming of the Shrew (Petersfield Shakespeare Festival and Theatre Royal Winchester), Tejas Verdes (The Court Theatre Training Company), Broke Britannia (Bridewell Theatre) and The Accidental Caregiver (Robert Moss Theatre, New York City). Assistant Direction and Dramaturgy includes Die Präsidentin (Theater Magdeburg), Happy New (Trafalgar Studios), Tejas Verdes and Allotment (Edinburgh Fringe Festival), and Das Fieber (Theater Unterm Dach, Berlin). She was the recipient of the 2018 European Theatre Conference Artist Residency Award.

Anahera received development assistance from Auckland Theatre Company, New Zealand, as part of Next Stage 2015.

