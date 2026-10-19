Equity and Brighton Fringe Sign UK-First Landmark Agreement

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Performers' union Equity and Brighton Fringe, one of the world's largest Fringe Festivals, have announced a landmark collaborative partnership designed to celebrate the vital role of fringe festivals as champions of grassroots talent, and to actively raise standards in fringe theatre.

The partnership, underpinned by an agreement which is the first of its kind between Equity and a UK fringe festival, builds on Brighton Fringe's existing work to empower artists and venues. Included in Brighton Fringe's registration launch on 15 October, it establishes a shared commitment to developing a sustainable, fair, and thriving platform for the sector. While Brighton Fringe operates as an open-access festival and does not directly engage performers, the new agreement outlines a collaborative framework to support participating artists and venues in implementing and achieving best practice.

Central to the partnership is the provision of accessible, templated resources to help venues operate safely and transparently. Moving forward, Brighton Fringe will work closely with participating venues to ensure robust policies and procedures are in place for registration. The agreement also champions transparency and fairness, supporting venue operators in issuing clear agreements that outline hire charges, box office splits, and financial obligations from the outset.

The agreement clearly sets out how Equity and Brighton Fringe will work together to ensure all performers, creative team members, and stage management are protected at a producing level under employment law – including access to minimum wage, holiday pay, and statutory rest breaks. Additionally, the new agreement ensures that everyone involved in a production is properly credited for their work.

Furthermore, Equity and Brighton Fringe will jointly develop best-practice anti-harassment and Safer Spaces policies. Brighton Fringe will actively support venues in adapting and adopting these frameworks, ensuring that artists and staff working in the night-time economy benefit from better, safer working conditions. Looking ahead, the partnership also establishes longer-term aims to champion environmental sustainability, supporting venues and artists in adopting greener practices and reducing the festival's environmental impact.

Milly Arnott, Equity Organiser for the East and Southeast, said: 'Equity is thrilled to have worked with Brighton Fringe on securing this first of its kind agreement. Gigging performers and artists working in fringe theatre face some of the most precarious conditions in this sector and so ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our members in the workplace is an absolute priority.

'Combining Equity's expertise in protecting performers' rights with Brighton Fringe's influence across participating venues, the agreement marks a major step forward in raising standards and strengthening protections for performers across the UK fringe festival sector.

'We encourage other fringe festivals to reach out to Equity about using similar agreements – and if you are a producer intending to participate in Brighton Fringe 2027, please get in touch to discuss using an Equity contract.'

Jonathan Maydew, Brighton Fringe Festival Executive Director said: 'We are delighted to be partnering with Equity in this landmark agreement which will empower and support the artists and venues who make Brighton's fringe festival such a special and transformative space.

'Fringe festivals play a vital role in the UK's arts ecology. They're where so much new talent finds its feet and where bold new work is developed and platformed.

'This agreement ensures we can provide the collaborative guidance and support to make that happen: giving venues the resources to do it even better, and artists the confidence and security to focus on making their best work.

'It also helps show what a fringe can represent and achieve, and is a real step towards Brighton Fringe's ambition of being the most artist-centric, community-driven fringe possible.'

Fringe producers can contact Equity using the contact form on Equity's website.

The agreement follows similar first-of-their-kind agreements secured by Equity with Manchester Pride and Durham Pride earlier this year, as part of the union's wider work to improve working conditions, strengthen protections and raise standards for performers in the fringe and festival sector across the UK.

The partnership agreement was promoted at Brighton Fringe festival's launch party on the evening of Thursday 15 October 2026.

About Brighton Fringe

Brighton Fringe is an open access arts festival and one of the largest fringe festivals in the world. Across four weeks each May, thousands of performances take place in hundreds of venues throughout Brighton; from theatre, comedy, and cabaret, to circus, dance, music and much more, filling the city's theatres, pubs, clubs, streets, and parks. The festival exists to champion diverse artistic voices and celebrate performance by providing a vital platform for artists, to experiment, take risks, develop ideas and realise ambition. Artists come from all over Brighton, the UK and the world to be part of it.

About Equity

Equity is the performing arts and entertainment trade union, with 50,000 performers and creative practitioners in membership.

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