Equity Organise Demonstration Against Arts Cuts

Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, are organising a demonstration outside the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) next Tuesday (22 November), calling for a reversal to cuts to arts organisations and an increase in arts funding. The demonstration will be at 11am.

This demonstration follows two events organised by the union on Monday 14 November at Arts Council England (ACE) offices in London and Manchester, calling for the reversal of funding cuts.

These were attended by hundreds of Equity members and affected arts workers, including actresses Julie Hesmondhalgh and Olivia Williams.

A statement released by Equity stated: "The Government claim it is part of a "levelling up agenda". But, while 70% of cuts fall within London, the overwhelming majority of organisations removed from the portfolio fall outside of London. What's more, culture funding as a whole is down 46% in real terms since 2005 and any increase of less than 10% is a real terms cut.

The union is demanding that Arts Council England reverses their decision to remove these organisations from the national portfolio and to increase culture funding."

The union stated on Twitter that: "There is no levelling up without good arts jobs. And there is no economic growth without proper investment in culture in London and beyond. The union is therefore calling on DCMS to deliver an increase to UK arts funding immediately."

Image Credit: Equity