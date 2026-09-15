Equity Calls for Personality Rights for Performers Following Louise Haigh AI Comments

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Equity is calling on the UK government to introduce new personality rights for performers and creative workers following First Secretary Louise Haigh's comments about artificial intelligence at the TUC Congress in Brighton.

In her September 15 address, Haigh said AI has "enormous potential" but acknowledged concerns about its impact on jobs and safety, saying the government should "heed the warnings" of those developing the technology and ensure appropriate guardrails are established.

Equity responded by calling for ministers to establish a personality rights framework giving individuals greater legal control over the use of their voice, face, body and likeness, particularly in connection with unauthorized digital replicas.

The union also brought a motion before the 2026 TUC Congress calling for personality rights that would give performers a clearer mechanism to control and license digital replicas and individuals the ability to object to harmful replicas. The proposal calls for enforcement mechanisms including notice-and-takedown procedures and compensation for commercial uses.

"We've heard really positive, warm words from Lou Haigh today about extra safeguards for workers over AI," Equity General Secretary Paul W Fleming said. "The government can come good on that promise by introducing personality rights."

Fleming said Equity hopes the government will launch a consultation on personality rights before the end of 2026.

Equity argues that existing UK protections do not adequately address unauthorized digital replicas and has raised particular concerns about performers' voices being cloned following recording sessions and subsequently used commercially without additional consent or payment.

The union's broader AI policy calls for informed consent, remuneration, transparency and enforceable protections when performers' work, image, voice or data are used by AI systems. Equity has also warned about risks extending beyond employment, including deepfakes and manipulated digital likenesses.

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