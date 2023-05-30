Equity Announces New Pay Rise Agreement for West End Theatre

A pay deal has been struck between Equity and the Society of London Theatre.

The revised SOLT/Equity Agreement for West End Theatre Artists will run from April 2023 to April 2026, covering performers and stage managers. They will receive a pay rise of 16% over two years.

Equity had campaigned for a 17% pay rise in the first year of the agreement, followed by a further 10% in year two, and threatened the possibility of strike action if a deal was not reached.

Paul W Fleming, Equity General Secretary, said:

"This is an excellent deal, and a deal which belongs to our members who have worked so hard to achieve this result and voted for it overwhelmingly.

It is the start of an ambitious process which will see me, the SOLT Chief Executives, and our members working to progress trials of the 5-day rehearsal working week.

Our strong, constructive, but robust, industrial relations have delivered a meaningful shift in pay and conditions at a time of extraordinary pressure for bosses and workers alike."

Robert Noble, Chair of SOLT Negotiation Committee, said:

“Given the current economic difficulties facing both SOLT and Equity members, these negotiations were always going to be difficult and challenging. However, through constructive dialogue and a professional approach by all those involved in in the negotiation process a settlement has been reached which acknowledges the commitment and support shown by Equity and its members during the pandemic and seeks to address as far as is possible, the continuing economic challenge that we all continue to face.

The enduring and strong relationship between SOLT and Equity is further evidenced by the settlement receiving the very strong support of members of both organisations.”

The new agreement will see historic improvements including, but not limited to: