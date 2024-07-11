Elizabeth Newman Appointed Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sheffield Theatres has appointed Elizabeth Newman as the next Artistic Director.



Elizabeth joins Chief Executive Tom Bird and Deputy Chief Executive Bookey Oshin to form Sheffield Theatres Executive Team from December 2024 and succeeds current Artistic Director Robert Hastie who leaves the organisation this summer. Elizabeth’s first season will be from autumn 2025.



Elizabeth joins from Pitlochry Festival Theatre, where she has been Artistic Director since 2018. Notable productions include Faith Healer, for which she won Best Director in The Critic’s Awards for Theatre in Scotland, and critically acclaimed productions of Footloose, Sunshine On Leith, Shirley Valentine and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. During her tenure the theatre was nominated for Best Theatre in the UK at The Stage Awards and established collaborations with theatre companies including The National Theatre of Scotland, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, HOME Manchester and Capital Theatres. Prior to Pitlochry, Newman was Artistic Director of Octagon Theatre Bolton, Artistic Director of Shared Property Theatre Company and Acting Artistic Director of London’s Southwark Playhouse.



A multi-award-winning theatre director, Elizabeth has directed over one hundred theatre productions all over the UK. Alongside her work as a theatre director and designer, Elizabeth has written numerous adaptations for the stage, including nearly thirty for family audiences. A champion of new writing, her work has been acknowledged by the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain.



A committed executive leader, Elizabeth has received various awards in recognition of this work over the past two decades. She was named Bolton’s Woman of the Year, UnLtd’s Young Entrepreneur of the Year, finalist for the Young Achiever of the Year Award for Arts, the Oguntê Make a Wave Award for Women of Social Leadership and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Bolton.



Speaking about her appointment, Elizabeth said:



“I am absolutely thrilled to join Sheffield Theatres as their new Artistic Director. Collaborating with Tom Bird, Bookey Oshin, and the entire talented team in Sheffield is a dream come true, as I have long admired the incredible work being done at these amazing theatres. It is an immense honour to be entrusted to artistically lead the next chapter of this extraordinary organisation. My love for this vibrant city, rich with art, music, and a community of brilliant individuals, makes this opportunity even more special.



Moving to Sheffield with my family in December fills me with excitement and anticipation. Sheffield is a cultural hub where creativity thrives and flourishes, and I am eager to contribute to the dynamic arts scene within which Sheffield Theatres sits. The theatres hold a significant place in the hearts of both the people that live in Sheffield and for everyone who visits the city. I’m excited to build upon these great legacies, creating unforgettable theatrical experiences for thousands of people every year as well as continuing to nurture and support the participants and artists involved in the theatres’ brilliant programmes year-round.



I am deeply honoured and cannot wait to embark on this exciting journey.”



Chief Executive, Tom Bird said:



"I’m overjoyed to welcome Elizabeth to Sheffield Theatres. She moves from Scotland to South Yorkshire with a superb reputation for making big-hearted theatre work that has electrified audiences around the country. Elizabeth cares deeply for the communities in which she works and has a resolute focus on how theatres can serve and enthral their audiences. She is an inspirational leader who will write a new chapter in the extraordinary story of this city, while ensuring that Sheffield Theatres continues to be a byword for exceptional theatrical quality and fearless ambition. I can't wait for her to get started."



