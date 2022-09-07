EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE: TEEN EDITION is now available for licensing from Concord Theatricals to amateur school and youth groups in the UK and Ireland.

With book and lyrics by Tom MacRae, music by Dan Gillespie Sells from the idea by Jonathan Butterell, this full-length adaptation of the award-winning West End sensation has been developed especially for performance by teen actors. The musical's themes can help students explore identity, relationships, resilience and respecting difference in an exciting, fun and approachable way.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn't quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant, loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness into the spotlight.

The West End hit show Everybody's Talking About Jamie is based on the real-life story of Jamie Campbell, who was told he couldn't wear a dress to his Year 11 prom. Director Jonathan Butterell, writer Tom MacRae and songwriter Dan Gillespie Sells created the original stage musical, which opened at Sheffield Theatres in 2017, transferred to London's West End where it was filmed and broadcast in cinemas around the world. This was followed by a US Tour in 2019. The 2021 film adaptation, directed by Jonathan Butterell and features Sarah Lancashire, Sharon Horgan, and Richard E. Grant alongside newcomer Max Harwood, is available to watch on Amazon Prime. The show will embark on another major UK and Ireland tour in September 2023.

Steven Greenhalgh, Concord Theatricals (Europe) said: "Concord Theatricals is delighted to be launching this very special Teen Edition of Everybody's Talking About Jamie for the schools market. Jamie New's quest to attend prom in a dress is packed with important messages about identity, discovery, and acceptance. We are proud to play our part in helping young people to feel creative and confident - whether on stage, behind-the-scenes or in the audience.

The creators of the show Tom MacRae, Dan Gillespie Sell and Jonathan Butterell said: "It is so wonderful that Everybody's Talking About Jamie: Teen Edition will be coming to a school near you soon! This is a story about a young person taking their place in the world and doing that with courage and despite fear. It's a story of community and friendship, and a celebration of each and everyone's uniqueness in all its messiness and fabulousness. we can't think of a better place to explore this story than in a school setting and we are so excited to hear of future 'Teen Jamies' coming to life.

Jamie's story is a true story about the highs and lows of being sixteen. Everyone can see something of themselves in Jamie and his friends (and maybe his enemies too) and can find a bit of hope in Jamie's remarkable journey. Young people need to be listened to, taken seriously, and given a voice. Jamie empowers them to do just that.

And to all of those who are performing in the show... be bold, and don't be afraid to explore parts of yourself you've never revealed in public before. Be fearless, be honest, but most of all - have FUN."