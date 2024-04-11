EUCHARIST Will Receive London Premiere This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning Springbok Production House will launch its fifth season with the premiere of ‘Eucharist’ by Saskia Mollard and Tobias Abbott. The show will run at the Etcetera Theatre from 15-19 June 2024. Springbok’s Artistic Director, Josh Maughan, is set to direct the piece which also stars its writers, Saskia and Toby.

After Clara, a broke, solitary, young woman swaps out her heart for a large sum of money, her new boyfriend, Ben goes above and beyond to keep her safe. But are his motives as pure as they seem… Eucharist is a brand new psychological romance about love, grief, and the gory lengths people are willing to go to for money and power.

Maughan, who also recently created the company’s sell-out ‘Our 1972’ at The Hope Theatre, said, “We are thrilled to be back for a fifth season in London with two sensational new additions to our team. The minute I started working with Saskia and Toby, I knew this was a special project and that we had to get involved. I’m very lucky that they’re trusting me with their debut piece!”

Mollard and Abbott are recent Central School of Speech and Drama graduates with industry experience in and around London. They are a sensational duo whose talent is in notable abundance.