ENO Ballot On Chorus Industrial Action Opens Today

The ballot opens today for ENO chorus members to vote on whether they wish to take industrial action. This includes options for strike action as well as action short of a strike.

The ballot Will Close on Tuesday 16 January, with the announcement of the ballot result to follow.

Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, is balloting chorus members after they rejected ENO bosses' plans to slash salaries by 40%, making it near impossible to live on ENO salaries. These cuts result from plans to reduce the ENO's opera season in London following a reduction in Arts Council England funding. However, we believe these proposals are disproportionate, unsustainable for Equity members at ENO and show disregard for the artistic workforce.

David John-Newman, ENO chorus member and workplace representative for Equity, says: “For years, my colleagues in the ENO chorus have dedicated their professional lives to bringing the best and most accessible opera to the widest and most diverse audiences possible. We are truly excited about an additional ENO base being located in Manchester but heartbroken there are no concrete plans to take the performing workforce there and share great ENO experiences with audiences in the North West. In addition, ENO are reducing the chorus contract to just six months and offering a wage which will be unsustainable for work in central London. On a personal level I am devastated to think that, being born in Manchester and having had to come to London to fulfil my dream of being an opera singer, the chance for me to go back and inspire other Mancunians to consider working in the performing arts is lost because of these ill thought out plans. The government's ambition to “Level Up” will in fact lead to less opportunity to access opera unless you are of means. We don't want to have to ballot for industrial action, all we want is a ‘Fair Wage On Stage'.”

Lottie Stables, Equity Industrial Official for Opera: “Equity's members cannot accept the devastating contract cuts which are being proposed by ENO management, which would result in a 40% loss of income and a worsening of their terms and conditions. Our members in the chorus want to be on stage, performing affordable and accessible to diverse audiences and our message to ENO management is clear – we continue to seek a negotiated solution to this dispute, and they can end this dispute by protecting their artistic workforce and meeting the demands of our counter proposal.”

In addition, Equity has launched a petition addressed to the ENO's Interim CEO, Jenny Mollica, and Chairman of the Board, Dr Harry Brünjes. Members of the public are encouraged to show their support for the ENO chorus by adding their names to the petition here and by posting to social media using the hashtag #FairWageOnStage.

The petition's demands, in line with Equity's proposals, are:

- No compulsory redundancies.

- Chorus to be given first refusal of any work in Manchester, on union negotiated terms and conditions.

- A seven-month permanent contract, with paid holiday to be taken in addition to the seven months.

- No worsening of terms to the current chorus house agreement.

- An annual vocal maintenance payment to cover singing lessons, coaching and support with vocal health when the chorus are not working on ENO shows.

- A regular weekday off each week, enabling the chorus to plan for other work.