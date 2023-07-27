ENO Awarded £24 Million and Three Extra Years to Facilitate Move Outside London

The ENO will receive an extra grant of £24m from April 2024 to March 2026 and more time to leave London, Arts Council England (ACE) has announced.

ENO had initially been instructed to relocate by 2026, it has now been told it has until 2029 to transition to the new model.

The ENO lost all its £12.8m annual grant from ACE and was instructed to move out of the capital in order to qualify for future grants.

A joint statement said: "During the 2024-26 period, the ENO will develop an artistic programme in the new city, while transitioning to a new business model, which will see the company deliver a substantial opera season every year in London while developing a significant performance and engagement programme in their new city."

Nicholas Serota, the chair of ACE, said: “As custodians of public money, the Arts Council has led a rigorous process that has carefully considered ENO’s application. The ENO has presented inspiring ideas to bring their excellent work to people beyond the capital and to explore a range of new ways of presenting opera, and we are investing £24m in the company over two years to help them realise these ambitions.

“The extended timeline for their transition to a new main base will enable the ENO to undertake this complex move and to develop partnerships in the new city. The Arts Council’s support for opera is unwavering, and we are excited by the ENO’s new plans and by the enthusiasm shown by the potential host cities.”

The chair of the ENO, Harry Brünjes, said it welcomed the investment and additional time, “which we believe will help us to successfully develop a new main base out of London, whilst maintaining a season at the London Coliseum”.

Lucy Frazer, the culture secretary, said: “The English National Opera is a treasured national institution and I welcome the agreement they reached with Arts Council England to ensure a smooth transition towards a new future for the organisation.

“I look forward to seeing the plans it develops to make sure more people across the country can experience its fantastic work.”