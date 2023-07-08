ELLIE NUNN IS AVAILABLE FOR OFFERS to Play Crazy Coqs This Month

The performance will take place at the Crazy Coqs on Tuesday 18th July at 9.15pm.

By: Jul. 08, 2023

POPULAR

THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July Photo 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 2 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre Photo 3 Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre
Review Roundup: A STRANGE LOOP Arrives in London Photo 4 Review Roundup: A STRANGE LOOP Arrives in London

ELLIE NUNN IS AVAILABLE FOR OFFERS to Play Crazy Coqs This Month

Ellie Nunn is back and unemployed...between jobs...resting... watching a lot of four in the bed. And she's not alone.

After a series of sold out shows at the Crazy Coqs celebrating Stephen Sondheim, Burt Bacharach and teaming up with Alex Young to celebrate all things wonderful about women, Ellie Nunn is back with an evening of songs and stories and breaking down (perhaps literally) the ups and bottomless pits of a career in theatre. She won't be alone, she'll be joined by a whole host of talented performers sharing similar struggles, who are ready to knock your socks off given the chance.

This industry is jam packed with so much talent and there just simply isn't enough room for everyone to be working. So many phenomenal performers experience knock after knock, final after final, and it just doesn't go their way. It takes a hell of a lot of resilience to keep going and keep believing it will turn out alright, to keep hoping. These performers are brave enough to stand up and admit to the struggle and for that they deserve buckets of applause, love and support as they are reminded one doesn't have to always be in a job in order to be valid as a performer.

So, before this turns into a hallmark, why not come down to the Crazy Coqs and bask in the talent of some extraordinary performers and remind them how special that connection with an audience can be. And Ellie will tell jokes and sing send in the clowns. You know the drill.

Ellie will be joined by a host of brilliant performers including Olivia Bloom, Lexi Clare, Eliza Beth Stevens, Melanie Bright, Kate Playdon, Hannah Cauchi, Cassius Hackforth, Sake Wijers, Caitlyn Allen, Sioned Jones and What would Julie Do?

There will also be new writing on offer from the phenomenal Andrew Room, Oliver Rew and Dominic Adam Griffin.

Ellie Nunn is available for offers is taking place at the Crazy Coqs on Tuesday 18th July at 9.15pm.

Tickets are available to purchase Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Soprano Rainelle Krause To Make Debut At THE BBC PROMS Photo
Soprano Rainelle Krause To Make Debut At THE BBC PROMS

 The prestigious BBC Proms announces the highly anticipated debut of soprano Rainelle Krause at this year's 'Horrible Histories - 'Orrible Opera' performance. Set to take place on July 22, 2023, at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, this unique event offers an entertaining exploration of opera's history through the lens of the beloved 'Horrible Histories' series.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Steve N Allen Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Steve N Allen Q&A

BWW Caught up with Steve N Allen to chat about bringing Alzheimer's? I Can't Even Remember How To Spell It to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

3
Full Cast Revealed For THE LITTLE BIG THINGS @sohoplace; Plus Listen to a New Track! Photo
Full Cast Revealed For THE LITTLE BIG THINGS @sohoplace; Plus Listen to a New Track!

The full cast has been announced for the world premiere of the new British musical The Little Big Things, based on the best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser. Also released today is an exclusive new track, Guide You.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Mad Ron Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Mad Ron Q&A

BWW caught up with Mad Ron to chat about bringing Crime School to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Video Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You