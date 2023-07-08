ELLIE NUNN IS AVAILABLE FOR OFFERS to Play Crazy Coqs This Month

Ellie Nunn is back and unemployed...between jobs...resting... watching a lot of four in the bed. And she's not alone.

After a series of sold out shows at the Crazy Coqs celebrating Stephen Sondheim, Burt Bacharach and teaming up with Alex Young to celebrate all things wonderful about women, Ellie Nunn is back with an evening of songs and stories and breaking down (perhaps literally) the ups and bottomless pits of a career in theatre. She won't be alone, she'll be joined by a whole host of talented performers sharing similar struggles, who are ready to knock your socks off given the chance.

This industry is jam packed with so much talent and there just simply isn't enough room for everyone to be working. So many phenomenal performers experience knock after knock, final after final, and it just doesn't go their way. It takes a hell of a lot of resilience to keep going and keep believing it will turn out alright, to keep hoping. These performers are brave enough to stand up and admit to the struggle and for that they deserve buckets of applause, love and support as they are reminded one doesn't have to always be in a job in order to be valid as a performer.

So, before this turns into a hallmark, why not come down to the Crazy Coqs and bask in the talent of some extraordinary performers and remind them how special that connection with an audience can be. And Ellie will tell jokes and sing send in the clowns. You know the drill.

Ellie will be joined by a host of brilliant performers including Olivia Bloom, Lexi Clare, Eliza Beth Stevens, Melanie Bright, Kate Playdon, Hannah Cauchi, Cassius Hackforth, Sake Wijers, Caitlyn Allen, Sioned Jones and What would Julie Do?

There will also be new writing on offer from the phenomenal Andrew Room, Oliver Rew and Dominic Adam Griffin.

Ellie Nunn is available for offers is taking place at the Crazy Coqs on Tuesday 18th July at 9.15pm.

Tickets are available to purchase Click Here.