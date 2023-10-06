EL DIA OF THE DEAD Comes to The London Cabaret Club

Performances run October 26-28.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 1 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 2 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
'I Know That I Have Something That No One Else Has in This World': Nicole Scherzinger on T Photo 3 'I Know That I Have Something That No One Else Has in This World': Nicole Scherzinger on Taking on the West End in SUNSET BOULEVARD
Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour Photo 4 Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour

EL DIA OF THE DEAD Comes to The London Cabaret Club

EL DIA OF THE DEAD Comes to The London Cabaret Club

El Dia Of The Dead is The London Cabaret Club's spine chilling Halloween show that'll keep you on the edge of your seat all night! Set in rural Mexico in the style of Romeo and Juliet, we watch two familial rivals embark on a doomed mission to destroy each other to win the heart of their lover. Steeped in political history, the show is a fast-paced thrilling spectacle that'll take the audience on a journey through the shadows, madness and consequences of infatuation.  Is all fair in love and war? We will find out... 

Join us for an awe-inspiring production that takes in expertly choreographed dance routines, stunning singers, magic, acrobats and a whole host of other surprises, accompanied by a fine dining experience and Halloween themed cocktails – a spectacularly spooky experience not to be missed! Click Here




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Interview: THE CHOIR OF MANs Nic Doodson talks about Broadway and the Appeal of the Pub Photo
Interview: THE CHOIR OF MAN's Nic Doodson talks about Broadway and the Appeal of the Pub

Created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, The Choir of Man emerged at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017 and has gone on to become an Olivier-nominated international sensation.

2
Full Cast Set to Join Lucie Jones in SUPERYOU at the Lyric Theatre Photo
Full Cast Set to Join Lucie Jones in SUPERYOU at the Lyric Theatre

The full cast has been announced for SuperYou, joining the previously announced Lucie Jones. Find out who else will appear in the show here!

3
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Extends @sohoplace Until March 2024; Watch HIghlights! Photo
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Extends @sohoplace Until March 2024; Watch HIghlights!

An extension has been announced for the critically acclaimed new British musical The Little Big Things, based on the best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser. Find out how to get tickets to the new dates here!

4
Review: MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Peacock Theatre Photo
Review: MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Peacock Theatre

If using the relaxing music of dinner party favourite Sting as the basis for a wild and inventive hip hop dance show isn’t an act of iconoclastic bravado, then what is?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal Video
Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP! Video
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP!
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre Video
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
I NEED THAT

Recommended For You