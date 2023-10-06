EL DIA OF THE DEAD Comes to The London Cabaret Club

El Dia Of The Dead is The London Cabaret Club's spine chilling Halloween show that'll keep you on the edge of your seat all night! Set in rural Mexico in the style of Romeo and Juliet, we watch two familial rivals embark on a doomed mission to destroy each other to win the heart of their lover. Steeped in political history, the show is a fast-paced thrilling spectacle that'll take the audience on a journey through the shadows, madness and consequences of infatuation. Is all fair in love and war? We will find out...

Join us for an awe-inspiring production that takes in expertly choreographed dance routines, stunning singers, magic, acrobats and a whole host of other surprises, accompanied by a fine dining experience and Halloween themed cocktails – a spectacularly spooky experience not to be missed! Click Here