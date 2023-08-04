EDINBURGH 2023: THE SOCIETY FOR NEW CUISINE Q&A

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

BWW catches up with the team behind The Society for New Cuisine to chat about bringing the show to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about The Society For New Cuisine.

Guided by a friendly organisation, a rational man processes his existential crisis by eating…things. What would you eat to feel satisfied forever?

Based on the Buddhist teachings of Lama Thubten Yeshe, Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche and Venerable Robina Courtin, I started writing this piece with my then resident director in the Original West End cast of Disney's Frozen, Alexander Sims. My team and I have been developing this thing for close to two years now!

What was the inspiration behind writing it?

'The Great Quit' saw 20-25% of the Western world quit their jobs from 2019 to 2022. In China, the social movement 'Tang Ping' or 'Lying Flat' , has led to millions of young professionals to abandon 6 figure salaries to live in rural villages. Protests, low voter turnouts, Brexit and War, Climate Change and Strikes. All around the world right now, there is a pronounced hunger for change, for identity, for difference.

We have lost faith in our systems. We have lost faith in ourselves.

Also, I went through a breakup.

Why did this feel like an appropriate time to tell this story?

Because I'm broken hearted and angry. Because I am full of fire and lightning. Because I have lost my faith in the systems that supposedly safeguard me and I'm ready to eat the world.

I wonder if there are others who feel the same way.

Who would you like to come and see it?

ANGRY MOTHERF*CKERS. DEEPLY DISSATISFIED DISSIDENTS. Tim Crouch. THE UMBILICAL BROTHERS. Jamie Lloyd. MY DEAD CAT MALLORY, VENERABLE ROBINA COURTIN. Katie Mitchell. STUART BURT. Fabian Aloise.

What would you like audiences to take away from the show?

A feeling of peace.

