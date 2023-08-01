EDINBURGH 2023: Soho Theatre's South Asian Acts at the Edinburgh Fringe Guest Blog

Soho Theatre’s South Asian Acts at the Edinburgh Fringe

Soho Theatre is gearing up for another exciting Edinburgh Fringe with a diverse showcase of South Asian talent. Among the 17 shows this iconic London venue is bringing to the festival, the spotlight is on six burgeoning performers with South Asian heritage. Directly from India are Urooj Ashfaq, Sapan Verma, Abishek & Nirmal, Suhani Shah, and Biswa Kalyan Rath. This dynamic programming is a result of a fruitful collaboration between Soho Theatre and India's leading comedy management agency, OML (Only Much Louder).

We also have Sudha Bhuchar, co-founder of the Tamasha Theatre in the UK, bringing her highly acclaimed show Evening Conversations to the Fringe after a successful run at Soho Theatre earlier this year and a release of the audio version on Audible. Sudha performs a warm-hearted monologue about the complexity of identity and intergenerational perspectives in the British Asian community – a show which Riz Ahmed describes as “full of truth and beauty”.

Soho Theatre has focused on Indian and South Asian heritage work since our early days of producing work. Now with an in-house Comedy Producer in Mumbai, we’ve launched Soho Theatre India, which is instrumental in bringing emerging stars from India to audiences in the UK and globally via our digital platform: Soho Theatre Player. In the past two decades we’ve programmed over a hundred Indian and South Asian heritage shows at Dean Street, Edinburgh and across the UK, as well as bringing UK and international artists to India. It is why Vir Das calls Soho Theatre his “home venue” and what Sapan Verma describes as, “a college exchange programme”, coming to the Edinburgh fringe after opening for Olga Koch on her tour in Mumbai earlier this year.

Here's more from our artists at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe:

Urooj Ashfaq is a rising star of the Indian comedy circuit. From Mumbai, Urooj garnered recognition as a finalist on the hit TLC show "Queens of Comedy." With her brand of fresh, honest humour, her latest show, "Oh No!" draws from her background in psychology to explore family dynamics, pet peeves and personal passions.

Next up is Sapan Verma, India's stand-up sensation, with "Shame On Me". With his comedic storytelling and keen observations, Sapan has opened for Coldplay and Jay-Z at India's Global Citizen Festival, headlined the first-ever Indian comedy showcase at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and hosted the hit show 'One Mic Stand' on Amazon Prime.

Prepare to be thoroughly entertained by the dynamic duo, Abishek Kumar and Nirmal Pillai, in their improv crowd work show, "The Reel to Real." Known for their exceptional talents in reels, reality shows, feature films, and web series, the pair has received numerous accolades, including being featured on Instagram's official roster of 25 Under 25 Influencers for 2021 and ranking #5 on Forbes' 100 Digital Stars for 2022.

Stepping into the realm of mind-bending entertainment we have Suhani Shah. Hailed as the world's first female mind reader, she is set to mesmerize Edinburgh audiences with her show, "Spellbound." A child prodigy, Suhani embarked on her journey as an illusionist at the age of seven. Today, she is a global social media sensation with 1.4 million followers.

One of India's most established comedians, Biswa Kalyan Rath, will bring his trademark observational comedy to the Edinburgh Fringe for the first time. Known for his unique perspective and fiery delivery, Biswa has the uncanny ability to turn every topic he touches into gold. Many might recognize him from the popular YouTube series 'Pretentious Movie Reviews,' which he co-hosted with Kanan Gill. Last year, Biswa filmed his Amazon Prime special 'Mood Kharaab' at Soho Theatre, further strengthening his connection with the venue.

Finally, Sudha Bhuchar's "Evening Conversations," is a warm-hearted monologue inspired by conversations with her millennial, Wimbledon-born sons. Given her own life has spanned three continents, the show promises to be a delightfully rich and banter-fuelled exchange about life.

Make sure to catch this remarkable celebration of South Asian talent at the Edinburgh Fringe!

Listings Information:

Urooj Ashfaq: Oh No! (UK Premiere)

Assembly George Square – Crate

2 – 27 Aug (not 15) @ 20.50

Mon – Thu £11.50 / £10.50

Fri – Sun £12.50 / £11.50 Previews £7.50

Ages 16+

Preview at Soho Theatre Dean St

Tue 25 – Sat 29 Jul, 21.15

Transfer to Soho Theatre Dean St

Mon 30 Oct – Sat 4 Nov, 20.45

Abishek & Nirmal: The Reel to Real – Crowd Work Tour (Ed Fringe Premiere)

Assembly George Square Studios – Studio Five

15 – 27 Aug @ 14.50

Mon – Thu £7; Fri – Sun £9

Previews £5

Ages 16+

Sapan Verma: Shame On Me (UK Premiere)

Pleasance Courtyard – Cellar

2 – 27 Aug (not 14) @ 18.40

Mon – Thu £12 / £11, Fri – Sun £13 / £12

Previews £7

Ages 16+

Preview at Soho Theatre Dean St

Mon 24 – Fri 28 Jul, 21.15

Transfer to Soho Theatre Dean St

Thu 31 Aug – Sat 2 Sep, 19.15

Suhani Shah: Spellbound (Ed Fringe Premiere)

Underbelly – Clover

2 –27 Aug (not 14) @ 17.25

Mon – Thu £10 / 9, Fri – Sun £11 / 10

Previews £6

Biswa Kalyan Rath Live (UK Premiere)

Monkey Barrel - Hive 1

1 – 27 Aug (not 15) @ 14.50

Mon – Thu £7, Fri – Sun £9

Previews £5

Ages 16+

Soho Theatre’s 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe programme is supported by Isobel and Michael Holland.