EDINBURGH 2022: BriTANicK Q&A

BWW catches up with BriTANicK to chat about coming to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about BriTANicK

BriTANicK is 2-person sketch group that we formed right out of college in 2008, in the nascent days of YouTube. We began making sketches for the internet and performing live, which then led to us writing for TV and Film, which has now led us back to performing live. It's a cycle that seems unable to stop and might only come to an end if one of us dies.

Why bring the show to Edinburgh?

We've wanted to do Edinburgh ever since we had it described to us by some of our very exhausted comedian friends. We've also been away from performing a full pandemic, never travelled with our show internationally, and we were told that we're still young if we can make it through Fringe alive and we need to believe that.

What else have you worked on?

We've been writers for Saturday Night Live and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia and we were the voices of Cartoon Network for six years, where we basically just screamed at children to keep watching television. Individually, we've acted in different fun projects, but we don't like to talk about that because it makes the other jealous.

Who would you like to come and see it?

We work really hard to try and make our comedy accessible to anyone, and not just for our own ironic generation. Hopefully anyone can find universal truths in our work, which we try to express in a multitude of comedic and theatrical ways. Actually, wait, no, hot people. We want hot people to see it.

Do you think you know what to expect from the Fringe?

Just what our friends have told us: "It's incredible" "It's horrendous" "You won't sleep" "You shouldn't drink too much but you definitely will" "I promise it's worth it in the end" Neither of us have ever had a newborn, but the language sounds strikingly similar...

Photo Credit: Sela Shiloni

